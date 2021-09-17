Silva, Lawrence Named Atlantic League's August Player, Pitcher of the Month
September 17, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release
(New York) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs outfielder Rubi Silva and High Point Rockers pitcher Tommy Lawrence have been named the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball's August Player of the Month and Pitcher of the Month, respectively.
A four-year Atlantic League veteran, Silva led the league with a .409 batting average in August and recorded 6 home runs and drove in 20 runs on 38 hits, including 7 RBI in a franchise record-setting performance on the first of the month. The six-year veteran of the Chicago Cubs' system hit safely in 20 of 24 games in August and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
Lawrence, RHP, was 5-0 in August, including a complete game, with a 3.26 ERA. He led the league with 38.2 innings pitched, allowing 32 hits and 15 runs (14 earned). The former Tampa Bay Rays farmhand kept opponents batting just .213 last month and did not throw a single wild pitch in his five starts.
"These were pretty dominant performances and definitely the highlights of a very exciting month of Atlantic League play," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "We congratulate Silva and Lawrence on contributions that have helped make their teams very competitive in our second half."
