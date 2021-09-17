Registration Open for 71st Annual York Halloween Parade

(York, Pa.): York's longest-running and most beloved Halloween tradition is back!

Registration is now open for the 2021 York Halloween Parade presented by Traditions Bank. Marking its 71st march through downtown York, the parade will launch Sunday, October 24, at 2 p.m. from the York Fairgrounds and travel east on Market Street from Richland Avenue to Broad Street.

The York Revolution is again organizing this year's parade and is accepting registrations at www.yorkhalloweenparade.com. Commercial and non-profit organizations, baton groups and dance studios, individuals and small groups, and more are encouraged to sign up now and begin planning entries based on this year's theme: Halloween on the Screen!

"With last year's parade among the many things paused by the pandemic, there is a great deal of pent-up demand to get back to the streets for this great tradition in York," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "We are thrilled to organize the parade's return and looking forward to seeing how participants bring to life their favorite Halloween movies, shows, or videos."

Returning for the seventh year as the parade's sponsor, Traditions Bank is once again covering the costs of nonprofit organizations' registrations. Registration fees for qualified nonprofits will be waived when they use the code "NPOHalloween" in the registration form found at www.yorkhalloweenparade.com.

