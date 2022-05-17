Revs Hang on for 5-4 Win

May 17, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Before the second out of the game, the Lancaster Barnstormers had three runs on the board. After that, the offense fizzled, and the York Revolution rallied for a 5-4 victory in the opener of a three-game series at People's Bank Park. It was the 12th straight road loss for Lancaster.

Melvin Mercedes opened the night with a walk and took second on a single by LeDarious Clark. After Kelly Dugan struck out, the runners moved up on a passed ball. Colton Shaver produced both runs with a long single to right off Alex Sanabia (2-1). Shaver grabbed second on a wild pitch and scored when Andretty Cordero singled up the middle. Sanabia also walked Anderson Feliz in the inning but escaped from there.

York responded against Brent Teller (2-2) immediately. Elmer Reyes launched a one-out solo homer into the playground in left center. Melky Mesa followed with a double off the wall in left, and Nellie Rodriguez walked. Teller got past Carlos Franco, striking him out, but Josue Herrera launched a three-run homer down the right field line for a 4-3 York lead.

Mercedes scored the tying run on a throwing error by catcher Paul Mondesi in the second, but Sanabia struck out Cordero and Mark Zagunis in succession to end the inning.

After consecutive doubles opened the top of the fourth without producing a run, a sacrifice fly by Mondesi snapped the deadlock in the bottom of the inning.

The Barnstormers were not without chances afterward. Zagunis and Anderson Feliz started the fifth with singles and advanced on a sacrifice by Trace Loehr. Jake Hoover's comebacker resulted in Zagunis being tagged out, and Mercedes flied to left to end the threat.

Three innings later, pinch hitter Connor Lien lined a single off Reyes' glove at short and moved up on Hoover's bunt. Mercedes was hit by a pitch, but Adrian Almeida struck out Clark and coaxed a pop up by Dugan to end the inning.

Jim Fuller retired the side in order in the ninth to earn his third save.

Augie Sylk (0-3) and Austin Nicely (0-3) will start on Wednesday in a matchup of left-handers. Fans may tune into the YouTube broadcast at 6:25.

NOTES: Lancaster had one hit in its last 12 at bats with a runner in scoring position with no RBI...The 'Stormers left 11 runners on base in the game, four at third...Shaver threw out two runners in the bottom of the eighth...Clark has hit safely in a season-high 10 games.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.