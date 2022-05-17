Atlantic League Bullpen, May 17, 2022

Series Notes: Staten Island recorded its first series sweep by taking York 8-2, 2-1, and 7-2 from 5/10/12... Division leaders Southern Maryland and Gastonia met May 10-12 at SMD with the Blue Crabs taking two of three... SMD scored a total of eight runs in the series while Gastonia tallied just four times over three games... Gastonia's Deck McGuire improved to 3-0 by throwing eight innings of two-hit baseball in the opening 2-0 shutout of the Blue Crab on 5/10... SMD's Mitch Lambson threw nine innings and allowed just three hits, one walk and fanned eight in a 4-0 shutout of GAS on 5/11... It is the ALPB's only complete game shutout of the season... The Wild Health Genomes had a good week, taking 5 of seven games, all from Lexington... The Blue Crabs also had a five-win week, going 5-1... Sunday's Staten Island-Gastonia game featured Julio Teheran and Deck McGuire.. Teheran opened with three perfect innings and allowed just five hits and struck out five in seven innings. McGuire went six innings, yielding one hit while striking out seven. McGuire joined Mesa, Jr. as the first two to reach four wins on the season.

Anomalies and Oddities: Lancaster had a 17-game stretch from April 22 until May 12 where it won every home game and lost every road game... The streak ended 5/13 with a home loss to the Revolution... When Charleston needed 11 innings to defeat High Point on 5/11, it marked the first-ever Rockers game to go past 10 innings.

Long-Term Leases: Gastonia has been in first place in the South Division every day since April 28 whileSouthern Maryland has been in first place all alone in the North Division since April 27.

League Leaders: Kentucky's Riley Mahan continues to lead the league with a .424 batting average... He is the only hitter in the ALPB over .400... Courtney Hawkins of Lexington shares the league home run lead with Mahan at eight and Hawkins' 26 RBI puts him one ahead of York's Carlos Franco... Mahan is tops in the ALPB in on-base percentage (.495), slugging percentage (.812) and OPS (1.307) as well as hits (36), total bases (69) and XBH (16)... Mat Latos of Southern Maryland has the early saves lead with 8... His 57 career saves in the ALPB rank seventh all-time... Jim Fuller of York is one behind on the career list with 56.

Players of the First Half-Week: Mark Zagunis of Lancaster was three-for-five with five walks... Melvin Mercedes of Lancaster was 7-for-12 with a double, home run, five runs scored and two RBI, a .583 average, .917 slugging and 1.560 OPS

Players of the Second Half-Week: Melky Mesa drove in seven runs in York's series win over Lancaster 5/13/15... Southern Maryland's Alex Crosby hit .583 (7-for-12) in the Blue Crabs' series against Charleston... Kelly Dugan had a 1.333 slugging percentage and a 1.889 OPS for the Barnstormers against York... Deck McGuire held Staten Island to a .053 batting average in a 1-0 win on Sunday.

Hitting Streaks: Long Island's Johnni Turbo is riding the ALPB's longest active hitting streak at 14 straight games... Melky Mesa of York has hit in his last 11 games and Southern Maryland's David Harris and Lancaster's LeDarious Clark each are on nine-game streaks.

Weather: Rain and fog wiped out Gastonia and Staten Island's games on Friday and Saturday necessitating a twinbills on Sunday and a single game on Monday... Long Island was up 1-0 after six on 5/14 when fog forced the cancellation of the remainder of the contest.

Individual Achievements: Daryl Thompson carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning of a 6-3 win over Charleston on Friday, May 14... He finished with eight innings and three hits allowed in the 6-3 win... It was career win No. 77 for the ALPB's all-time win leader... Melvin Mercedes had four hits, a homer and two runs scored for Lancaster in a 6-3 win over Long Island on May 10... Kentucky's Max Povse threw a 7-inning complete game and struck out seven in Kentucky's 7-1 win over Lexington on May 12... Kentucky's Riley Mahan had two hits, a homer and three RBI in a 7-2 win over Lexington on 5/13... Charleston's Jose Mesa, Jr. became the first four-game winner in the Atlantic League with a 6-2 win at High Point on 5/12... He is joined by Gastonia's Deck McGuire whose fourth win was a 1-0 win at Staten Island on 5/15... Melky Mesa led York to an 11-3 win over Lancaster on 5/14 with a grand slam

Twice as Nice: Three players had two-homer games during the past week... LeDarious Clark of Lancaster vs. York on 5/14, Tyler Ladendorf of High Point at Long Island on 5/16 and York's Troy Stokes, Jr. vs. Lancaster on 5/16.

Staying Alive: There is a new season-high for the longest at-bat of the season... High Point's Michael Russell faced 13 pitches from Long Island's Scott Harkin before flying out on 5/15.

By The Numbers: Gastonia hit 12 home runs in the first six games of the season but has connected for 11 homers in its last 15 games... Charleston batters have not received a walk in the last two games... Lancaster has collected double figures in total bases in six straight games... Long Island has not hit a home run in its last nine games... Lexington has stolen 16 of 17 bases on the year, a league-best 94.1 success rate... York has hit a league-low one sac fly this season... Southern Maryland pitchers have issued just three walks over the last seven games... Kentucky's pitching staff has yielded just one home run over the last eight games and two round-trippers over the last 11 games.

