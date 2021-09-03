Revs Find Free Parking for Fans to Fill in Saturday Night

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution has again secured the assistance of the Susquehanna Commerce Center to provide parking for Revs fans.

Saturday night, York City School District will lend Small Athletic Field to a large football game, eliminating Small Field as a parking option for fans attending that evening's York Revolution-Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 6:30 p.m. matchup at PeoplesBank Park.

Instead, Susquehanna Commerce Center will permit fans to park in its facility at 221 W. Philadelphia Street for free that evening beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The York Revolution parking shuttle will include the Commerce Center on its route Saturday night.

In addition, a number of private and public lots within walking distance of PeoplesBank Park will be operational as usual. For information on those, visit downtownyorkpa.com/parking.

