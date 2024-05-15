Revs Come up Short in Wednesday's Matinee

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution fell short on plenty of opportunities on Wednesday afternoon, dropping their third straight game, 7-4 to the Long Island Ducks at WellSpan Park. York hitters went 2 for 18 with runners in scoring position.

It did not take long for Long Island to get the scoring started on Wednesday, with Jackie Bradley Jr taking Ethan Lindow deep to right field on just the second at-bat of the game. Hector Gomez picked up right where he left off on Tuesday night following his six-RBI performance with an RBI single to left to provide an early 2-0 cushion.

The Ducks added more cushion in the third inning, rattling off five straight hits to start the inning. Among them were back-to-back run scoring singles from Gomez and Aaron Antonini. Gomez to that point had hit safely in his last five trips to the plate, with eight RBIs. A third scored on a sacrifice fly by Manuel Geraldo to make it 5-0.

The Revs got on the board in the third as David Washington drove in Kobe Kato on a sacrifice fly. Kato had led off the inning with a double.

Matt McDermott reached on a two-out error in the fourth and stole second base, allowing Paxton Wallace to scamper home on the throw. Wallace converted on the double steal after reaching on a one-out single earlier in the inning, bringing York within 5-2.

Geraldo added to Long Island's lead in the fifth with an RBI single into the left center gap but was cut down by center fielder Donovan Casey trying to extend to a double.

Colton Welker earned his second Revs RBI on a groundout in the fifth inning and Wallace followed with a run-scoring base hit as the Ducks lead was cut to 6-4 after five.

Long Island extended the lead to 7-4 in the sixth after Ryan McBroom drove a 3-0 pitch from Denny Bentley into the right center field gap. After being just 1 for 16 entering play, McBroom's double was his third hit of the day.

Ramon Santos entered for Ducks starter Wei-Yin Chen in the sixth and allowed a leadoff single to McDermott but struck out the next three to retire the side. McDermott stole two bags in the inning, giving him three steals on the day and bringing his season total to 11.

Moises Lugo loaded the bases with three two-out walks in the eighth but got out unscathed thanks to three strikeouts.

York went down 1-2-3 in the ninth which was the only 1-2-3 inning for either team on Wednesday.

Notes: Kato has reached base in each of his last 16 games; he has also walked in each of his last seven. Washington has hit safely in every game he has played in York, with RBIs in nine of his first 10 games. The 16 hits allowed is a new season high for Revs pitching. York led off five of the first eight innings with base hits but stranded a total of 11 runners on the day. York has dropped three straight for the first time this season and four of its last five; that follows a stretch on which the Revs won six of its previous eight games. Long Island has won five of its last six after dropping eight of its previous nine.

Up Next: The two teams get together for their second of back-to-back 11 a.m. games on Thursday as the Revs send lefty Aaron Fletcher to the mound opposite Daniel Corcino to close the homestand. It is Baseball in Education Day: Anti-Bullying and Hunger Free Thursday presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

