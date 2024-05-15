Ducks Use Two-Out Runs to Top Revs in Opener

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution were burned by two-out runs in Tuesday's series opener, falling to the Long Island Ducks, 12-4 at WellSpan Park. York (9-7) has dropped two straight for the first time in the 2024 season.

The game was scoreless until the top of the third inning. York starter Will Stewart stranded runners in scoring position in each of the first two innings, but in the third, Frank Schwindel blasted a two-run home run to deep left center with two outs in the frame to open the scoring.

York got a run back in the bottom half when Donovan Casey singled to right field, plating a run to cut the lead in half.

After essentially cruising through his first four innings minus the homer, Stewart (0-2) ran into trouble with two outs in the fifth. The Ducks rattled off five straight two out baserunners with the big swings coming on an RBI single by Jackie Bradley Jr and a two-run single from Hector Gomez. Another run scored on a wild pitch as the Ducks jumped out to a 6-1 lead.

York got three runs back in the bottom half with David Washington continuing his run of RBIs with a single. The first baseman has RBIs in all but one of his nine games with York since debuting.

Alex Valverde relieved Stewart in the sixth inning, but the Ducks strung together yet another two-out rally. Bradley Jr again got the scoring started with a single, and Schwindel followed with one of his own. The big swing came from Gomez who unloaded a three-run screamer over the Arch Nemesis in left field to complete the five-run rally, making it 11-4 Ducks.

Gomez delivered another single in the eighth inning, bringing his RBI total to six for the game. It was the first run allowed by York lefty Matt Turner in seven outings to start his season.

Notes: Relievers Frankie Bartow and Michael Horrell tossed scoreless frames in the seventh and ninth innings, respectively. Of Long Island's 12 runs, 11 were scored with two outs. Washington has hit safely in all nine of his games played with York. Tuesday's game was the first of 24 regular season meetings between the two division rivals.

Up Next: York lefty Ethan Lindow faces Long Island southpaw Wei-Yin Chen on Wednesday at 11 a.m. It is Baseball in Education Day, Bark in the Park, and Winning Wednesday presented by PA Lottery. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

