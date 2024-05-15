Deficit Short-Lived as Rockers Educate Lexington, 7-1

May 15, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C - The High Point Rockers overcame a 1-0 deficit with a pair of home runs in the fourth inning and went on to defeat the Lexington Legends 7-1 in front of an Education Day crowd of 2,076 at Truist Point. Back to back solo shots from Colin Moran and Zander Weil powered the Rockers to the win.

The Lexington Legends took a 1-0 advantage in the fourth inning with a homer from Tristan Pompey.

The Rockers gained the lead on consecutive homeruns by Moran and Weil off Lexington starter Dustin Beggs (L, 0-2) in the fourth.

Rockers' starter Taylor Guerrieri exited after pitching four strong innings. He allowed four hits and a single run while striking out three.

In the fifth, the Rockers grew their lead to 4-1. Martin Figueroa and Cayman Richardson each reached base before a wild pitch from Beggs put runners at second and third. Connor Owings laced a two-out single that plated both runners.

Moran led off the sixth inning with a double followed by a single from Weil with Moran scoring on a sac fly from Brian Parreira, pushing the Rockers ahead 5-1.

Jacob Edwards (W, 2-0) threw two innings following Guerrieri's departure and only allowed one hit. Austin Ross tossed a 1-2-3 seventh inning and Ryan Meisinger pitched around a hit and an error in the eighth to keep the Legends off the board.

High Point's lead grew to 7-1 in the seventh when Lexington pitcher Michael Byrne loaded the bases on a pair of walks and a hit batter. Wiel then singled to score both runners.

Lexington starter Dustin Beggs (L, 0-2) kept the Rockers hitless until the fourth inning. He went five innings and struck out six while walking two.

The Rockers are set to play the Legends on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. in the third and final game of the series at Truist Point.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.