Balanced Attack at the Plate Lifts Ducks to Win over Revolution

May 15, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 7-4 on Wednesday morning in the middle game of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

The Ducks took a 2-0 lead in the first inning courtesy of a solo home run to right field produced by Jackie Bradley and an RBI single from Hector Gomez versus Revolution starter Ethan Lindow. Long Island made it 5-0 in their favor in the third on run-scoring singles from Hector Gomez and Aaron Antonini and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Manuel Geraldo. York cut the deficit to 5-1 one half inning later against Long Island starting pitcher Wei-Yin Chen thanks to a sacrifice fly by David Washington.

Leading 5-2 in the fifth, the Flock added a run in for a 6-2 advantage on Geraldo's RBI base knock. With the visitors out in front 6-4 in the sixth, Long Island tacked on a run as Ryan McBroom belted an RBI double for his third hit of the ballgame which gave the contest its final score of 7-4.

Chen (2-1) registered the victory, giving up four runs (three earned) on nine hits in five innings of work, walking two and striking out a season-best six. Lindow (1-1) suffered the loss after allowing six runs (five earned) on 13 hits (one home run) in five innings on the mound, striking out three batters. Matt Seelinger shut the door in the bottom of the ninth retiring all three batters he faced for his second save of the season.

McBroom collected three hits in the winning effort, including two doubles while also driving in a run, crossing the plate twice and drawing a walk.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their three-game set on Thursday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball . Left-hander Emilio Marquez (0-1, 4.15) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Revolution lefty Aaron Fletcher (1-1, 0.60).

Long Island returns home on Friday, May 24, to begin a four-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Doug Jennings Oversized Baseball Card as part of the 2004 Championship 20th Anniversary Series. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and as fans exit the ballpark, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check (dine-in) and 50% off your first online or mobile app order from Tap Room. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX .

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time . For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.