Revs Claw Back to Top Hawks in Final Home Playoff Tune-Up

September 13, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution provided an exciting win on Thursday night in their regular season home finale, taking the series from the Staten Island FerryHawks with a 7-4 come-from-behind win at WellSpan Park.

York's night got off to a difficult start when Staten Island knocked four straight two-out doubles off of Aaron Fletcher in the top of the first inning. After another walk and single, Fletcher was ejected by home plate umpire Buzz Albert as the Revs trailed 4-0.

Alex Valverde struck out David Melfi to strand two runners and struck out two more in the second inning.

Trailing 4-0, York finally got on the board in the third inning as Chase Dawson homered on a drive that caromed off of the top of the Arch Nemesis and over the other side for a solo shot. Later in the inning with two outs, David Washington scorched a run scoring single, as York cut the deficit in half at 4-2.

Roldani Baldwin cut the deficit to one with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, and Rudy Martin Jr put the Revs ahead with a two-out, two-run single later in the frame for a 5-4 lead.

York did not surrender the lead thanks to a dominant outing in relief from Chris Vallimont (6-2) who struck out six over five shutout innings.

Alejandro Rivero added insurance with an RBI single to center in the seventh, and Dawson ripped an RBI double to left center in the eighth inning to put York up 7-4, a lead that they held for good as Matt Turner retired the side in order in the ninth, striking out the final two for his 17th save.

Notes: Prior to the game, York named Jacob Rhinesmith the team's MVP for the season, Jon Olsen was named Pitcher of the Year, and Rudy Martin Jr received the Corey Thurman Community Outreach Award as all three were honored on the field during pregame festivities. Matt McDermott racked up three total bases, bringing his season total to 247 which ties Jason Aspito's 2008 season for eighth most. He also scored his 108th run which now ranks second in a single season by a Revs batter. After going 2-for-4, McDermott is now 9-for-21 (.429) over his last five games. Martin Jr stole his league leading 77th base and now sits just one shy of Darian Sandford's 2021 season for the fourth highest total in a single season in league history. Washington's second inning double made him the sixth in Revs history to 60 extra-base hits in a season and the first since 2019. Washington notched his 18th steal in the third inning, needing two more to become the fourth in league history to 30 homers and 20 steals in a season. Alfredo Reyes stole three bases tying a Revs season best and bringing his season total to 31 which gives York five players to eclipse 30 stolen bases. York stole seven bases as a team, their sixth game of at least seven steals; they had just four such games in their 16-season history prior to this year. The Revs improve to 77-45 overall, the third-highest win total in team history and best winning percentage in a season at .631. The Revs finish the regular season 39-24 at home. York has won four of its last five overall. The bullpen totaled 8.1 scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts. Vallimont has totaled 12.2 scoreless innings over his last two outings and has allowed just three earned runs in 27.2 innings (0.97 ERA) since re-signing with York in early August. Valverde worked his 10th consecutive scoreless outing and has allowed just one earned run in 23.1 innings (0.38 ERA) over 17 outings since July 12. Turner's 17 saves rank second in the league as he ties Ricardo Gomez (2012) for ninth most in a season in franchise history; he has converted each of his last seven opportunities and has allowed just two earned runs in 12.2 innings over 13 outings since the beginning of August. Turner has struck out 15 without issuing a walk in 9.1 innings over his last nine outings. Dawson homered and doubled twice, giving him seven extra-base hits in his first six games with York. York lefty Jack Eisenbarger makes his Revs debut on Friday in a series opener at Hagerstown at 6:30 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:10 p.m.

