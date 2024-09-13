Early Offense Leads High Point Past Long Island
September 13, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Long Island Ducks News Release
(Central Islip, NY) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the High Point Rockers 5-2 on Friday night in the fourth game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.
Ben Aklinski gave High Point a 2-0 first inning lead with a two-run home run to left field off Ducks starter Sal Romano. An RBI single to right by D.J. Burt in the second and a solo homer to right field by Evan Edwards in the third doubled the Rockers lead to four.
Edwards scored from third on a double play in the sixth for High Point. Long Island cracked the scoreboard in the eighth on Taylor Kohlwey's run-scoring groundout. Kole Kaler added an RBI double to right in the ninth to round out the scoring.
Rockers starter Derrick Adams (3-3) earned the win, tossing five scoreless and hitless innings, walking six batters while striking out two. Romano (2-1) took the loss, giving up five runs on eight hits and three walks in six innings with one strikeout.
Leobaldo Cabrera led the Ducks offense with two hits, a run, a walk and three stolen bases.
The Ducks and Rockers continue their six-game series on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by the Suffolk County PBA. It's also a Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday! During the game, one lucky fan will win two round trip tickets on Breeze Airways to any of their six non-stop destinations from MacArthur Airport. Right-hander David Griffin (2-0, 3.55) takes the mound for the Ducks against Rockers righty Matt Solter (3-2, 6.03).
Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.
