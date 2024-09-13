Early Offense Leads High Point Past Long Island

September 13, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, NY) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the High Point Rockers 5-2 on Friday night in the fourth game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Ben Aklinski gave High Point a 2-0 first inning lead with a two-run home run to left field off Ducks starter Sal Romano. An RBI single to right by D.J. Burt in the second and a solo homer to right field by Evan Edwards in the third doubled the Rockers lead to four.

Edwards scored from third on a double play in the sixth for High Point. Long Island cracked the scoreboard in the eighth on Taylor Kohlwey's run-scoring groundout. Kole Kaler added an RBI double to right in the ninth to round out the scoring.

Rockers starter Derrick Adams (3-3) earned the win, tossing five scoreless and hitless innings, walking six batters while striking out two. Romano (2-1) took the loss, giving up five runs on eight hits and three walks in six innings with one strikeout.

Leobaldo Cabrera led the Ducks offense with two hits, a run, a walk and three stolen bases.

The Ducks and Rockers continue their six-game series on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by the Suffolk County PBA. It's also a Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday! During the game, one lucky fan will win two round trip tickets on Breeze Airways to any of their six non-stop destinations from MacArthur Airport. Right-hander David Griffin (2-0, 3.55) takes the mound for the Ducks against Rockers righty Matt Solter (3-2, 6.03).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.