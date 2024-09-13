Dirty Birds Clinch Playoff Berth

September 13, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston, WV - The Dirty Birds defeated Gastonia Friday night to clinch the final playoff spot in the Southern Division Championship Series. This marks the first playoff appearance for Charleston since 2021.

David Lebron had a career game throwing eight scoreless innings while fanning nine Gastonia batters. He only allowed one hit and one walk. In the final six innings, he retired 18 batters in a row. Lebron earns his eighth win of the season. Pedro Garcia earned the save after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. The Dirty Birds bats had seven hits, but only scored two runs in the early innings. Jesus Tavarez and Jared Carr both had RBI doubles in the win.

The Dirty Birds will face Gastonia again next week in the first round of post season play. Games one and two will be played at GoMart Ballpark on Tuesday and Wednesday with first pitch at 6:35pm. Then the final games of the best-of-five Southern Division Championship Series will be in Gastonia Friday through Sunday, as needed. The Atlantic League Championship Series will be September 24-29 and the Dirty Birds would host the first two games of that series as well, if they defeat Gastonia next week in round one.

The Dirty Birds are on the hunt for their first league championship since 1990 when the Charleston Wheelers were crowned the South Atlantic League Champions.

"We look forward to hosting our fans and season ticket holders as we continue to make 2024 a year to remember," said Dirty Birds General Manager Ben Blum. "We've combined the best of our promotions this summer to enhance your experience and help us cheer for our hometown team."

During the first round of the playoffs, fans can enjoy $2 beers, sodas, popcorn, and hot dogs. Both home games will also be Bark in the Park days, during which man's best friend can watch the Dirty Birds host Gastonia. Plus, kids 12 and under will receive free admission both days.

"This is the first step towards the ultimate goal. I want us to absolutely crush Gastonia on the field and in the stands," said Dirty Birds CEO/Owner Andy Shea. "The amount of fan induced meltdowns opposing team players and coaches have had here really is incredible. Nothing would be better than winning playoff games at home in front of a giant crowd!"

The Dirty Birds would like to extend a thank you to GoMart for being their official playoff sponsor. Tickets are on sale now at dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

