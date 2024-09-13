Former World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval to Start for Staten Island FerryHawks vs. Lancaster Stormers

September 13, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







What: Former World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval to Start for Staten Island FerryHawks vs. Lancaster Stormers

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium in Downtown Lancaster, PA

When: Saturday, September 14th Gates open at 5:45pm, game begins at 6:45pm

Who: All Public Welcome

About: The Lancaster Stormers are thrilled to announce that Three-time World Series Champion and World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval will be the starting pitcher for the Staten Island FerryHawks on Saturday, September 14th, at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans will have the exciting opportunity to witness the MLB legend in action as he takes the mound against the Lancaster Stormers.

Sandoval, known for his iconic performances with the San Francisco Giants, where he earned 3 World Series Rings and one World Series MVP award, is now bringing his experience and star power to the Atlantic League.

