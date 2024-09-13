Legends Fall 5-3 to Blue Crabs

September 13, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends lose to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 5-3 in front of nearly 2,500 fans on Breast Cancer Awareness night in the ballpark.

After last night's dominant 13-6 victory, the Legends extended their win streak to five games, a season high. Additionally, Lexington has taken a three-game lead on its six-game series with the Blue Crabs as the 2024 season is nearing a close.

Righty Matt Reitz got the start for the Legends, entering the game Retiz posted a 5.48 ERA and 15 starts. Meanwhile, Daryl Thompson got the start for the Blue Crabs, Thompson leads the Atlantic League with 145.2 innings pitched while having a 6.98 ERA.

The first inning went scoreless, however, the Blue Crabs struck first in the top of the second. Reitz gave up a double to center fielder Josh Broughton to lead off the inning, and proceeded to retire the next two batters. Designated hitter Miles Williams took to the plate and roped a double into the gap to score Broughton. Despite giving up the run, Reitz was able to get out the next batter faced and Southern Maryland took a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the second, Thompson fanned his first batter but gave up a walk to right fielder Brady Whalen. Following the walk, designated hitter Jacob Barfiled launched a ball deep to the left field that resulted in a RBI triple. Barfield would score on a sacrifice fly to give the Legends another score. Lexington took a 2-1 lead.

Southern Maryland led off the inning in dramatic fashion; left fielder Anthony Ray smacked a solo homer into the Legends bullpen. Reitz plunked the next batter and allowed a single. However, he was able to retire the final two batters to escape the jam. The Blue Crabs were able to knot the game at 2-2.

The Blue Crabs led off the top of the fourth with back-to-back doubles, the second double was an RBI by designated hitter Miles Williams. That was Miles Williams second double of the game. After a tumultuous start to the inning, Reitz was able to lock in and retire the next three batters. Nonetheless, Southern Maryland untied the game to seize a 4-2 lead.

To open the top of the fifth, the Blue Crabs first baseman Jaun Kelly launched a leadoff home run into the trees over the center field wall. Again, Reitz was able to contain Southern Maryland and retire the next three batters. The Blue Crabs added to their lead, making it a 5-2 game.

Legends left fielder Justin Williams launched a home run in the top of the seventh, their first score since the second inning. Following the solo shot, the Blue Crabs relieved Thompson for reliever Jason Creasey. The Legends went right back to work after the pitching swap as catcher Keenan O'Brien greeted the righty with a double into the left field gap. Unfortunately, the Legends were able to cash in another run, Southern Maryland remained up front with a 5-3 lead.

After a scoreless eighth inning, the Legends had a final shot to either win or extend the game in the bottom of the ninth. Whalen led off the inning with a single that was paired with a single by Justin Williams. Despite having two runners on, the Legends were unable to score, giving the 5-3 win to Southern Maryland.

The Legends and Blue Crabs will play again tomorrow on Saturday, Sept. 13th with first pitch slated for 7 PM. A firework show will be performed after the game. Get your tickets at LexingtonLegends.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.