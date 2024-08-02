Revolution II Visit Atlanta United 2 on Saturday

August 2, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

KENNESAW, Ga. (August 2, 2024)- New England Revolution II (4-12-2; 16 pts.) resume their 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign this weekend, visiting Atlanta United 2 (4-9-4; 18 pts.) on Saturday night. The match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET from Fifth Third Bank Stadium with Jon Gross calling the action on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Saturday's match is the first meeting between Revolution II and Atlanta United 2 in 2024. New England leads the all-time series, 2-0-0, including a 5-1 victory last August in the most recent encounter between the two sides. Atlanta, 2-5-2 at home this season, registered a 2-1 victory over Huntsville City FC on the road last weekend to snap a seven-match winless streak. Atlanta United 2 closed the month of July with a 1-2-1 record over four matches. Forward Karimi Tmimi leads the attack with a team-high six goals scored.

In New England's most recent match, a 3-2 loss to Chicago Fire FC II on July 21, Revolution II forward Alex Monis opened the scoring with a penalty kick tally in the 12th minute. The striker's sixth tally of the season gave Monis sole possession of the team lead in goals scored. Despite the hosts equalizing in the 17th minute and capturing the lead in the 20th minute, Revolution II defender and 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Damario McIntosh managed to pull one back for New England, helping generate an own goal from Chicago.

Goalkeeper JD Gunn registered a season-high of seven saves in the match. Gunn has started seven consecutive matches in net for Revolution II and owns 12 total starts this season. Revolution Academy product Robert Nichols III, suited up for his professional debut in the match. Nichols III, a Milton, Mass. native, entered the game as a substitute in the second half and logged 14 minutes in his first appearance for the club. Framingham, Mass. native, Brandonn Bueno, also played off the bench in the second half, marking his 2024 debut.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR AGAINST ATLANTA UNITED 2

F Alex Monis building on his team-leading six goals scored this season.

M Gevork Diarbian and M Patrick Leal continuing to play in every match for Revolution II this season.

Diarbian holding his position as a league leader in shots (T9th- 41) and shots on target (T5th- 20), while Leal, a Newton, Mass. native, remains among league leaders in key passes (T4th- 39).

Leal continuing to find the scoresheet with two goals and one assist over his last five games played.

M Maciel holding his position as the team leader in minutes played this season (1,358).

Any Revolution Academy products potentially making their professional debut on Saturday.

