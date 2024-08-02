New York City FC II Falls, 4-3

August 2, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat against Columbus Crew 2 on Friday night. The hosts took a 7th-minute lead through Camil Azzam Ruiz. Columbus found an equalizer in the 35th minute after Brent Adu-Gyamfi converted from inside the box. Azzam Ruiz would find a second goal of the night in the 48th minute. Three unanswered goals for the visitors would put them 4-2 ahead before a penalty from Taylor Calheria reduced Columbus' advantage. That would be the last goal of the night as City fell to defeat for the first time in 92 days.

Match Recap

New York City FC II were in Queens on Friday night as they hosted the Columbus Crew 2.

The home side entered the game in stellar form and that had not gone unnoticed, with New York City FC II named MLS NEXT Pro Team of the Month earlier in the week, while Matt Pilkington was also chosen as MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Month.

Pilkington made four changes to the side that beat Carolina Core last time out, with Alex Rando starting in goal in place of Will Meyer. Elsewhere, Rio Hope-Gund replaced Klevis Haxhari at the back, with Máximo Carrizo and Camil Azzam Ruiz replacing Ronald Arévalo and Jake Rozhansky.

A nearby storm forced a weather delay with kickoff taking place at 9:00PM ET, but when things did kick off City wasted no time getting on the scoresheet.

Ahead after just seven minutes, the goal arrived after a poor pass from Columbus goalkeeper Cole Johnson was pounced upon by Jonathan Jiménez inside the penalty area.

Jiménez then showed great awareness to square the ball across the penalty area for Camil Azzam Ruiz to convert from close range.

One almost became two three minutes later after Taylor Calheira almost added to his tally for the season - a clever step over and shot with his left foot clipping the outside of the near post.

Another poor giveaway from the visitors in the 32nd minute allowed Azzam Ruiz to try an audacious chip from 25 yards out, but it lacked the height to beat Johnson.

City had controlled large portions of the first half and despite that dominance, the visitors would tie the game in the 35th minute through Brent Adu-Gyamfi.

The second half started at a breakneck pace and saw City retake the lead in the 48th minute with Azzam Ruiz's second of the night. The forward pounced after Thompson failed to claim a cross and headed it into the empty net.

That lead would be short-lived, however, with Chase Adams restoring parity for Columbus in the 52nd minute.

The Crew 2 went ahead for the first time on the night when Gibran Rayo put them ahead in the 58th minute.

Momentum had now firmly swung in the favor of the visitors and that saw them score a fourth goal through Adrian Gonzalez in the 66th minute.

Pilkington would turn to his bench in the 73rd minute to introduce Julien Lacher and Arévalo in place of Azzam Ruiz and Carrizo.

The game took another turn in the 77th minute after Calheira was brought down in the box. The forward stepped up to take the resulting spot kick and recorded his 10th goal of the campaign.

Pilkington made a further change in the 86th minute as Chris Tiao was replaced by forward Jonny Lopez. Despite fighting until the final whistle, City were unable to find the necessary tying goal and were forced to accept defeat on the night.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a meeting with Red Bulls II on August 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00PM ET.

