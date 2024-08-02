Huntsville City FC Visits Crown Legacy FC on Sunday, August 4

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will hit the road to take on Crown Legacy FC on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. CT at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews.

Here are five things to know about Sunday's match, airing on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

Sunday's match will mark the third and final meeting between Huntsville City FC and Crown Legacy FC this season. The Boys in Blue earned a 1-1 draw on April 13 and a 4-2 win on June 8. Sunday's match is the only match between the two sides in North Carolina this season. Overall, Huntsville is 2W-1L-2D, 1SOW against Crown Legacy FC.

Defender Joey Skinner will return to his hometown on Sunday for the match. Skinner was born and raised in Charlotte, N.C. and played collegiately at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro before being drafted by Nashville SC with the 11th overall pick of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

Defender Fernando Ciceron and midfielder Ollie Wright will become the seventh and eighth Boys in Blue all-time to have played 2,000 minutes for the club when they play 80 more minutes and 76 more minutes respectively. Ciceron and Wright would join goalkeeper Ben Martino, defenders Chris N'sa, Joey Skinner, and Sean Suber, and midfielders Jony Bolaños and Isaiah Johnston as Huntsville players to reach this milestone.

Forward Jordan Knight made his Nashville SC debut on July 31 in NSC's 2-0 defeat to Mazatlán F.C. Knight was subbed on in the 87th minute for his first action as a Boy in Gold. He is one of nine Huntsville players to have been included in Nashville SC's roster for Leagues Cup 2024, alongside goalkeepers Bryan Dowd and Ben Martino, defenders Fernando Ciceron and Joey Skinner, midfielder Isaiah Jones, and forwards Forster Ajago, Woobens Pacius, and Adem Sipić.

Fans who cannot make it to North Carolina for Sunday's match can see the game at the club's official watch party at Yellowhammer Brewing (2600 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville, AL 35805) from 4 to 6:30 p.m. CT. Attendees can enjoy $5 Yellowhammer Gold pints and $6 rum and Coca-Cola cocktails.

