RSL Mounts Come Back to Defeat Atlas FC 2-1 in 2024 Leagues Cup Opener

August 2, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake defeated Atlas FC (Liga MX - Mexico) 2-1 in RSL's opening match of the 2024 Leagues Cup, a 79th-minute world-class strike from substitute MF **Nelson Palacio** providing the winner in front of yet another sold-out, standing-room only crowd of 20,956 at America First Field.

Despite a five-save first half from 19-year-old GK **Gavin Beavers**, it looked as though Atlas would hit the locker room with the halftime lead, the Mexican side scoring on a quick counterattack finished off by Luis Reyes in the 26th minute. Regaining control of the play with just seconds left in the first half, RSL snatched an equalizer out of thin Utah air with a beautiful cross-header connection between **Andrés Gómez** and **Anderson Julio** in the 45+2' minute.

In a contentious back-and-forth second half that saw both teams struggle to manufacture chances, it seemed as though the match might be heading to decisive penalty kicks. Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni inserted Palacio in the 78th minute. Just a minute later, Palacio unleashed a world-class strike from nearly 40 yards out that soared over the defense and perfectly into the top corner with unbelievable pace, the "spider-killer" clearing the upper 90 cobwebs, providing instant eruption in the stands.

The strike would prove to be the match-winner, as RSL thoroughly controlled the match for the remaining minutes to earn the full three points and deny Atlas advancement to the knockout rounds just yet. The statsheet tells a story of two teams battling for every inch, RSL and Atlas within one of each other in shots, shots on goal, saves and fouls.

RSL will continue its quest for hardware in the second match of its Leagues Cup campaign on Monday, August 5, on the road at Houston Dynamo.

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

ATS - 26' - Luis Reyes (Ángel Márquez): In a seemingly unthreatening position with RSL controlling possession deep in their defensive zone, a mistake sent it out of bounds when the nearest Atlas player sprinted into action to catch RSL off guard with a quick throw. Launching it to his man at the edge of the box, he quickly sprayed it into the center. Harassed with physical play by Salt Lake defenders, it was then sent out wide left out wide left by Ángel Márquez when Luis Reyes charged onto it, blasting a low, cross-body shot that beat Beavers to the far post.

RSL - 45+2' - Anderson Julio (Andrés Gómez): Deep into first-half stoppage time, RSL looked to mount one final attack, spraying it around the attacking third with composure. Stringing together a combination of seven passes along the back line moving right to left and back to the right side, the final pass found Andrés Gómez in a 1-on-1 situation deep on the right wing. First beating his man with pace, Gomez stopped over the ball before juking once again to create space and whip in a pacey cross to the center of the box. Perfectly positioned in a pocket of space between three Atlas defenders, Julio launched himself into the cross, smashing a perfectly-placed header in the back of the net at the near post for his seventh goal across all competitions.

RSL - 79' - Nelson Palacio (Justen Glad): With Diego Luna making an attacking move with men forward in the attacking third, his move was stopped as a clever clearance sent the ball back out to **Justen Glad** near the halfway line. Casually laying it off to Palacio, presenting as if he would reset the play and look to pass, Palacio took two steps and unleashed an absolute laser from nearly 40 yards, his world-class strike soaring into the top corner and past a helpless Atlas defense.

NOTES FROM RSL 2 : 1 ATS

FW **Andrés Gómez** collects his 10th assist of the year, his 22nd total goal contribution across all competitions.

MF **Nelson Palacio** launches a 40-yard strike to win the match, his second goal of 2024. His MLS goal was also a late point-clincher, a 98th-minute equalizer at FC Dallas on May 25.

Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni puts on a substitution masterclass, sending Palacio onto the pitch just one minute before the midfielder scored the winning goal. Notably, the strike was just the second time Palacio received the ball after entering play.

Tonight's captain **Justen Glad**, in his second match returning to the starting lineup since a seven-game injury absence, tallies his first assist of the 2024 campaign across all competitions.

RSL sells out America First Field for the eighth time in 12 matches this season, the sixth consecutive contest, with a standing-room only attendance of 20,956. RSL improves to 9 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw in Utah soil in 2024, a remarkable improvement from last year (9-8-4 / 31 pts).

Newly signed RSL attacking midfielder **Benji Michel** makes his home debut and his second overall appearance with RSL since being signed less than two weeks ago. The 26-year-old former U.S. youth international most recently played for Portuguese side Arouca and previously made 119 appearances across all competitions, scoring 19 goals and tallying nine assists for Orlando City FC from 2019-2022.

LINEUPS -

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Gavin Beavers; Justen Glad ©; Brayan Vera; Bode Hidalgo; Alex Katranis; Emeka Eneli; Braian Ojeda (Nelson Palacio, 78'); Andrés Gómez (Andrew Brody, 90'); Diego Luna (Maikel Chang, 85'); Matt Crooks; Anderson Julio (Benji Michel, 78')

Subs not used: Bryan Oviedo, Zac MacMath, Philip Quinton, Noel Caliskan

Atlas F.C. (4-2-3-1): Camilo Vargas; Hugo Nervo; Adrián Mora; Édgar Zaldívar; Luis Reyes; Víctor Ríos; Aldo Rocha © (Abraham Bass, 85'); Jhon Murillo (Idekel Domínguez,, 84'); José Lozano (Raymundo Fulgencio, 86'); Ángel Márquez (Mateo García, 73'); Eduardo Aguirre (Mauro Manotas, 73')

Subs not used: José Hernández, Matheus Doria, Gaddi Aguirre, Antonio Sánchez, Uros Durdevic, Carlos Cruz, Israel Larios

RSL vs. SJ | Thursday, August 24th at 7:30 PM

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 2, 2024

RSL Mounts Come Back to Defeat Atlas FC 2-1 in 2024 Leagues Cup Opener - Real Monarchs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.