Preview: Colorado Rapids 2 Face Houston Dynamo 2 in Second of Three Contests this Season

August 2, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 (4-11-3, 16 pts.) will face off against Houston Dynamo 2 (6-7-5, 24 pts.) on Saturday, August 3, for the second time this season. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. MT (MLSNEXTPro.com) at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium.

Rapids 2 will get a chance on Saturday to have a second go at Dynamo 2 after earning three points over the Texas-side in May. The 1-3 result at Sabercats Stadium saw Antony García bag his first brace of the season and Alec Díaz score his fourth goal. Captain Marlon Vargas was also a standout in the match, adding two assists across 90 minutes of play.

García's two-goal performance earned the forward his first league recognition, having been named the MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchday 15. Just three matches later, García scored his second brace and earned the MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchday 18 for his performance against North Texas SC. His season total now stands at six goals just one goal behind leading scorer Vargas.

In the two sides' all-time series, Colorado currently leads with a 3-2-1 record over Houston. A win for the Texas side in Saturday's match could result in an even 3-3-1 record for both sides, meaning the third and final matchup of the season in September could be a rivalry match for the books.

The team's most recent match against Minnesota United FC 2 saw Rapids 2 battle until the 82nd minute to keep the home side scoreless. Despite a handful of dangerous opportunities, Rapids 2 fell short after playing down a man for 27 minutes after Daouda Amadou received his second yellow card caution. Rapids Academy goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo did well to keep his backline strong, making three saves and conceding only one goal in his first start for the second team.

The match was highlighted by professional debuts of three Rapids Academy players, Campagnolo, Vincent Rinaldi and Maxwell Simpson. All three players played for the Rapids Academy U-17 team during the 2023-24 MLS NEXT season and made significant strides over the season to earn an opportunity at the next level.

Campagnolo has been a standout among Academy players, having spent time regularly training with the first team and being one of two Rapids players to earn a spot on the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star roster. The goalkeeper's professional debut came just three days following his MLS NEXT All-Star debut where he played 45 minutes in the West's fight against the Eastern Conference stars.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.