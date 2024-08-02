Philadelphia Union II Fall at Home to FC Cincinnati 2, 1-0

August 2, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II returned to Subaru Park to face FC Cincinnati 2 in a battle for first place in the Eastern Conference, falling 1-0. Cincinnati opened the scoring with a goal by Benjamin Stitz in the 31st minute, and they would take the lead into the half despite Union II taking 11 shots and hitting the woodwork twice. Union II outshot Cincinnati 16 to eight, but were unable to find the back of the net. Union II remain in second place in the Eastern Conference with 38 points.

Philadelphia Union II return to Subaru Park to face Chicago Fire FC 2 on Saturday, August 10 (4:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union II (0) - FC Cincinnati 2 (1)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Friday, August 2, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Eric Tattersall

AR1: Alexandru Focea

AR2: Douglas Clayton

4TH: Nick Karnovsky

Weather: 92 degrees and sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

CIN - Benjamin Stitz (Castellano) 31'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CIN - Gael Gibert (caution) 45+5'

CIN - Jesús Castellano (caution) 55'

PHI - Francis Westfield (caution) 90+9'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Mike Sheridan; Francis Westfield, Olwethu Makhanya, Neil Pierre, Gavin Wetzel, Sanders Ngabo [Nicholas Pariano 45'(Jamir Johnson 90+1')], Christopher Olney, Kyle Tucker (Jamir Berdecio 58'), Cavan Sullivan (Kellan LeBlanc 80'), Edward Davis (Leandro Soria 80'), Markus Anderson (Sal Olivas 27')

Substitutes not used: Randy Meneses, Carlos Rojas, Gavin Atkinson

FC Cincinnati 2: Hunter Morse; Juan Machado, Brian Schaefer, Gael Gibert (Lincoln Matuskiewicz 68'), Connor Stout (William Kuisel 59'), Yair Ramos, Peter Mangione (Justin Hylton 87'), Jesús Castellano (Nicholas Samways 70'), Kenji Mboma Dem, Benjamin Stitz (Yeiner Valoyes 70'), Stefan Chirila

Substitutes not used: Alejandro Guido, Luke Broz

TEAM NOTES

