Returns for Schmitt, Henneberry, and Litalien as Eagles Visit Victoriaville

November 15, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Earlier this fall when the Cape Breton Eagles headed out to Quebec, it started a six game winning streak. The Eagles are hoping for the same type of tonic tonight as they face off against in a familiar face, in a game that will feature three different types of returns for the Eagles.

For the first time this season, star 20 year old Brayden Schmitt will skate for the Eagles. The 19 year old notched 32 points in 68 games last season, but was injured in an off-season car accident. Following the return of Angelo Fullerton (who was injured in the same accident) in the previous three games, tonight should mark the first time the Eagles have had a fully healthy lineup.

Another player returning to the fold is 16 year old Romain Litalien, playing his first game as an Eagle since capturing a silver medal at the World Under 17 Hockey Challenge. Prior to the tournament, Litalien notched five points in his first 13 career games in the QMJHL.

Joey Henneberry has been present in the Eagle lineup, but his return is of a different kind- his first game in Victoriaville since an early season trade to Cape Breton. Henneberry was acquired by Victoriaville in the winter as part of a 2024 playoff push, and made his debut against the Eagles in January.

The trade that brought Henneberry to Cape Breton was a swap of 20 year olds that brought a spark of offense to both sides. While Henneberry has 13 points in 11 games in his Eagle tenure, Oliiver Houde broke his funk and has notched 19 points in 15 games with his new team. Houde spent two full years with the Eagles, including a 31 goal campaign last season, and will be playing his former team for the first time.

A trio of Tigre players are catching the eyes of NHL scouts in the early part of the season as goaltender Gabriel D'Aigle, defenseman Maddox Labre, and forward Mael Lavigne (currently tenth in QMJHL scoring) are all ranked by NHL Central Scouting. D'Aigle was given a "C" ranking, indicative of 4th/5th round draft potential, while Labre & Lavigne received "W" rankings to indicate potential of being picked in round 6/7.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Colisée Desjardins, Victoriaville, Qc

Puck drop: 8 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/jBtHF

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31726/

CAPE BRETON VICTORIAVILLE

7th Eastern Conference 8-9-1-1 (Away: 5-3-0-0) RECORD 6th Western Conference 8-11-1-1 (Home: 5-6-0-0)

0-2-1-0 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-0

54GF/63GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 70GF/98GA

1-1-0-0 LAST YEAR'S SEASON SERIES 1-1-0-0

Sunday, Charlottetown 4 @ Cape Breton 2 LAST GAME RESULT Thursday, Victoriaville 4 @ Shawiinigan 3

Joey Henneberry (17 points in 15 games) LEADING SCORER Maël Lavigne (28 points in 21 games)

14th, 17.7% (Away: 5th, 26.1%) POWER PLAY 10th, 22.4% (Home: 6th, 27.5%)

10th, 77.6% (Away: 5th, 81.8%) PENALTY KILL 10th, 22.4% (Home: 6th, 27.5%)

Brayden Schmitt INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Samuel Vachon

