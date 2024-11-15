Islanders Gear up for an Exciting Home Weekend: Titan Showdown and Hockey Fights Cancer Night

November 15, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders return home to the Eastlink Centre this weekend for two exciting matchups, and the energy around the team is electric.

Coming off a dominant sweep in Cape Breton, the Islanders are riding a wave of confidence as they look to continue their momentum against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan tonight at 7 p.m.. Followed by a special Hockey Fights Cancer game on Saturday night against the Moncton Wildcats.

Friday Night: Islanders vs. Acadie-Bathurst Titan (7 PM)

The Islanders are hitting their stride after back-to-back wins at Centre 200, where standout performances from Nathan Leek, Ross Campbell, and Egor Goriunov propelled the team to victory. With the team buzzing, tonight's game promises to be a fierce battle.

This week, the Islanders bolstered their roster with two exciting new additions. American F Jude Herron joins the team following changes to NCAA eligibility rules, while Lane Sim, son of former NHLer Jon Sim, makes the move over from Sarnia of the OHL.

Both players will possibly make their Islanders debuts tonight and the team is eager to see the impact these talented newcomers will bring.

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan come to Charlottetown looking to build off a 3-0 shutout win over Halifax after a tough 5-1 loss to Moncton last week.

The Titan will be seeking revenge after falling 2-0 to the Islanders earlier this season, a game where Nicolas Ruccia recorded a 25-shot shutout and goals came courtesy of Alexis Michaud and Spencer Caines.

Saturday Night: Hockey Fights Cancer Game vs. Moncton Wildcats (7 PM)

Saturday night is more than just a game-it's a chance to come together as a community. The Islanders will host Hockey Fights Cancer Night in partnership with the Canadian Cancer Society.

Special edition game-worn jerseys are currenlty being auctioned online here, with proceeds supporting cancer research and awareness. Fans can also contribute through direct donations here.

Tickets for cancer fighters and survivors are available for free in-person at the Eastlink Centre box office.

One of the night's most heartfelt moments will be a special recognition of #13 Matt Butler and his mother Raelene, who was diagnosed with cancer in July. Raelene has fought hard to be present for this special evening, and the Islanders are incredibly proud of Matt's efforts, having raised over $2,200 already for the cause.

As a team, the Islanders have already surpassed their $6,000 fundraising goal, with over $7,600 raised to date. You can make your mark by donating here!

On the ice, the Islanders will face a tough challenge against the Moncton Wildcats, who sit atop the CHL team rankings. Despite a 6-2 loss to Saint John last night, the Wildcats have won 7 of their last 9 games. Projected NHL first-round pick, Caleb Desnoyers, will be one to watch, as the talented forward looks to make his mark on the Island.

Join the Fun!

Tickets for both games are still available here. Don't miss the chance to cheer on the Isles as they aim to extend their winning streak and support a meaningful cause.

Whether you're coming to see the exciting debuts of Jude Herron and Lane Sim, or to stand in solidarity with those affected by cancer, this weekend promises unforgettable hockey and community spirit at the Eastlink Centre. Let's go, Isles!

