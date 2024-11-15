Monctonian AAA Challenge All-Star Game rosters announced

November 15, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The QMJHL has just announced the rosters for the All-Star Game that will be held during the 43rd annual Monctonian AAA Challenge.

Taking place tonight at 8pm AT at Moncton's Superior Propane Centre, the game will feature some of the top prospects from the Atlantic for the 2025 QMJHL Draft presented by Fenplast.

The Monctonian AAA Challenge is a major tournament for the U18, U16 and U15 AAA categories. As a result, the event is highly scouted, with upwards of 150 scouts in attendance. These include scouts from every QMJHL team, the QMJHL's Scouting Central (CSR), universities and prep schools.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.