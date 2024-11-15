Jude Herron Scores in Debut for the Islanders

November 15, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders fell just short in a thrilling and physical contest against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, losing 2-1 on Friday night at the Eastlink Centre. In a game dominated by special teams and stellar goaltending, the Islanders' inability to capitalize on their chances proved costly as the Titan secured the victory late in the 3rd period.

The Islanders welcomed two new faces to their lineup: American-born forward Jude Herron and Lane Sim, son of former NHLer Jon Sim. Both players made an immediate impact, with Herron scoring his first QMJHL goal late in the game and Sim contributing with an assist on the play. The pair brought energy and skill to the lineup, giving fans a glimpse of their potential to help the Isles moving forward.

G Donald Hickey got the start for the Islanders and was outstanding, making key saves throughout the game to keep his team in contention. He went toe-to-toe with the Titan's Mathis Langevin, who was equally impressive between the pipes. Hickey stopped 32 of 34 shots, while Langevin turned aside 28 of 29.

The first 2 periods saw both teams struggle to convert on a combined 11 powerplay opportunities. The Islanders, who had eight chances with the man advantage, were unable to find the back of the net despite consistent pressure and strong puck movement. Meanwhile, the penalty kill units on both sides stood tall, with Hickey and Langevin making crucial saves.

The Islanders had their best chance to break the deadlock early in the 3rd period during a 5-on-3 powerplay, but Langevin continued to frustrate the Isles and the Titan successfully killed off yet another penalty.

The stalemate was finally broken midway through the final frame when F Tyson Goguen, an Island native, capitalized on a scramble in front of the Islanders' net to give the Titan a 1-0 lead. Moments later, another Island-born player, Dawson Sharkey, extended the Titan's lead to 2-0 with a powerplay goal, leaving the Islanders in a tough spot late in the game.

With just over a minute left, F Jude Herron provided a spark for the Islanders, ripping a shot past Langevin to score his first QMJHL goal. F Lane Sim picked up his first assist on the play, along with Mathis Valente. The Islanders pulled Hickey in the final minute to push for the equalizer, but the Titan held firm, clinching the 2-1 victory.

Despite the loss, the Islanders showed resilience and fight throughout the game. The performance of the new additions, Herron and Sim, is a positive takeaway, and Hickey's heroics in goal kept the Isles within striking distance until the final whistle. However, the Islanders will undoubtedly rue their missed opportunities on the powerplay, going 0-for-8 on the night.

The Islanders will look to regroup quickly as they prepare for Saturday's Hockey Fights Cancer Night against the Moncton Wildcats at 7 PM. Fans are encouraged to come out and support this special event, with proceeds from the evening benefiting the Canadian Cancer Society.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.