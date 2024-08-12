Reschny & Team Canada Win Gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

August 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria Royals forward Cole Reschny has won gold with Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton, AB. Reschny paced Team Canada's scoring, having tied for the team lead with 7 points in 5 games played. The Macklin, SK product centered an all-WHL first line alongside Medicine Hat's Gavin McKenna and Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt.

Reschny, who is gearing up for his 2nd season with the Royals, opened the tournament with a tremendous performance versus Switzerland by netting 2 goals and adding 3 assists for a 5-point evening. He would go on to score a highlight-reel goal in Canada's semi-final victory over the United States before the hosts clinched the gold medal in a 2-1 victory over Czechia. With the win, Canada secured their third Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal in a row.

Reschny and the Royals will be back in action on September 20 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre for the Royals' home opener versus the Tri-City Americans.

