Oil Kings Welcome Presnilla as Head Athletic Therapist

August 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have hired Adrian Presnilla as their Head Athletic Therapist.

Presnilla, originally from Abbotsford, B.C., has spent the past two seasons with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), where the team made the Coastal Conference Final in 2022/2023.

"The Oil Kings are excited to welcome Adrian to the organization," said President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "He has a wide range of experience in junior hockey and professional sports that will help elevate the level care for our players this season. We look forward to integrating him into our staff this season."

Presnilla completed his Bachelor of Science in Biology and Bachelor of Kinesiology in Exercise Science at the University of Fraser Valley before heading to Calgary to pursue further education. At Mount Royal University, Presnilla earned a Post-Graduate Advanced Certificate in Athletic Therapy. He is also a licensed member of the Canadian Athletic Therapists Association and the National Athletic Trainers Association. Presnilla also holds the Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist designation from the National Strength & Conditioning Association (NSCA) and is a member of the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers (PHATS).

Presnilla's experience also extends into high-performance hockey programs, including the Mount Royal Cougars Men's Hockey Team, Calgary Northstars Minor Hockey Association, and various CSSHL Hockey Academies.

On top of his experience in hockey, Presnilla has also worked in professional football with the Candian Football League's (CFL) Calgary Stampeders and the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He has also worked Hockey Alberta Development Camps, Football Alberta, and Rugby Alberta. In addition to his fieldwork, Presnilla has worked in a medical clinic, working directly with Sports Medicine Physicians providing orthopedic assessments and sports medicine care for athletes and the general active population.

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20 and season seats for as low as $9 per-game for an entire season of thrilling WHL action!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.