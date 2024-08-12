Pavlík, Czechia Fall to Canada in Hlinka-Gretzky Cup Final

August 12, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - Dominik Pavlík and Czechia settled for silver at the 2024 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup on Saturday.

Team Canada won its third straight gold medal and 25th overall at the event with a 2-1 win over Czechia in the final at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Pavlík, the Moose Jaw Warriors' 2024 CHL Import Draft pick, assisted on Czechia's lone goal of the game, which came in the final minute of the third period to breakup the shutout.

The 17-year-old forward finished with a goal and three points in five games at the tournament.

Liam Kilfoil of the QMJHL's Halifax Mooseheads and Caleb Desnoyers from the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats scored in the first period to give Canada an early lead that they never surrendered.

This is the second straight year that Czechia has lost in the gold medal game to Canada.

Sweden took bronze with a 6-3 win over the United States on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 12, 2024

Pavlík, Czechia Fall to Canada in Hlinka-Gretzky Cup Final - Moose Jaw Warriors

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.