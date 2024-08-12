T-Birds Hire Tom Orr as Athletic Trainer

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds are excited to announce the hiring of Tom Orr as Athletic trainer.

"We are happy to add Tom to our staff. He's a valuable addition and we look forward to him continuing the exceptional care that our training staff gives to our players," said Head Coach Matt O'Dette.

Orr spent the past year as the Head Athletic Trainer for Adams State University. Orr has previous experience in the WHL, serving as the Assistant Athletic Trainer for the Portland Winterhawks.

About the Seattle Thunderbirds

The Seattle Thunderbirds are two-time Ed Chynoweth Cup Champions and a member of the Western Hockey League, the premier league for developing talent for the National Hockey League.

T-Birds home opener is Saturday, September 28 against the Wenatchee Wild.

