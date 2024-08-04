Republic FC Blanked by Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

August 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

For the first time in four weeks, Republic FC came away from a contest without a point, falling 0-1 to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday night. Sacramento dominated 65% of the possession and outshot the visitors 18-12, but one opportunity was all it took for the Hounds to pull ahead.

A physical first half resulted in few opportunities for both sides until Edward Kizza found the difference maker in the 44th minute. The forward collected the ball at the top of the 18-yard box and sent a right-footed shot to the back of the net. It was just the fourth time this season that Sacramento has conceded first in a match.

Republic FC forward Kieran Phillips nearly answered in first half stoppage time as the ball skipped all the way through the midfield. The Englishman drove the ball towards the defender and created enough space to send a right-footed curler to the back post, but a diving save from Pittsburgh goalkeeper Eric Dick denied Phillips the goal.

Republic FC looked to equalize just on the other side of the half as a big switch from Jack Gurr reached fellow wingback Damia Viader on the left flank. Viader moved the ball forward to Luis Felipe who sent in a shot on the ground before it was blocked by the goalkeeper.

The club continued to challenge throughout the half and threatened with a pair of back-to-back shots in the 64th minute. After Kieran Phillips dribbled through the defense and put a shot on frame, Jack Gurr followed up on the rebound with a strong shot of his own, but the goalkeeper would come up with another save. Minutes later, Gurr broke free on the left wing and sent a cross in for substitute Sebastian Herrera, however the Colombian's shot went over the crossbar.

Republic FC saw its final opportunity of the night as centerback Conor Donovan moved to the front line to find a late equalizer. The veteran defender had his eyes set on the goal and put up a dangerous attempt, but the shot went inches over the target.

Sacramento native and Republic FC academy grad Chibi Ukaegbu made his USL Championship debut, subbing on for Shane Wiedt after the defender suffered an injury on a rough challenge in the first half. Ukaegbu would finish the night with three clearances and four possessions won, while leading all players with four interceptions.

Republic FC heads out on the road for another national TV match next Saturday, facing off with Eastern Conference leader Louisville City FC at Lynn Family Stadium. More than halfway through the season, Sacramento is the only undefeated road team in the league and has not lost in 11 straight away matches dating back to last season - the third longest streak in USL Championship history. Saturday's match will kick off at 6:00 p.m. PT and broadcast exclusively on ESPN2.

Match Notes & Milestones

Luis Felipe made his 121st appearance for Republic FC, ranking him third all-time in club history

Sacramento native and former Republic FC Academy player Chibi Ukaegbi made his USL Championship debut - he is one of eight homegrown players to sign a pro contract with the club

Sacramento Republic FC 0 - 1 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

August 3, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - none ; PIT - Edward Kizza 44'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Jared Timmer (caution) 68'; PIT - Luke Biasi (caution 79')

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Jared Timmer, Shane Wiedt (Chibi Ukaegbu 19'), Conor Donovan (C), Jack Gurr (Rafael Jauregui 87'), Damia Viader, Justin Portillo, Luis Felipe, Nick Ross (Aldair Sanchez 87'), Cristian Parano (Trevor Amann 65'), Kieran Phillips (Sebastian Herrera 65')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Blake Willey, Da'vian Kimbrough

Stats: Shots: 18, Shots on Goal: 8, Saves: 1, Fouls: 9, Corner Kicks: 4, Offsides: 2

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Eric Dick, Sean Suber, Luke Biasi, Ilal Osumanu, Daniel Griggin (C), Robbie Mertz (Kenardo Forbes 76'), Jackson Walti, Junior Etou (Patrick Hogan 84'), Langston Blackstock (Pierre Cayet 80'), Emmanuel Johnson (Kazaiah Sterling 45') (Daniel Rovira 90'+), Edward Kizza (Babacar Diene 76')

Unused Substitutes: Jacob Randolph

Stats: Shots: 12, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 8, Fouls: 15, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 3

