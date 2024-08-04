FC Tulsa Post Franchise's First-Ever Win in San Antonio, Defeat San Antonio FC, 3-1

August 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa posted a 3-1 win versus San Antonio FC on Saturday to sweep its regular-season series and move to 25 points.

The club earned its first road win ever versus San Antonio FC at Toyota Field, doing so in its ninth try

FC Tulsa fired three goals to tie its season-high: Philip Goodrum (42'), Edwin Laszo (49') and Stefan Stojanovic (83')

Laszo's goal marked his third-career goal in 64 USL Championship matches, with Goodrum and Stojanovic earning their fifth and fourth on the season, respectively.

The club's three-match shutout streak came to a close in the 15th minute, ending what was a franchise best

Up next, FC Tulsa returns home on Friday, August 9, to take on Orange County SC.

SAN ANTONIO - FC Tulsa took down San Antonio FC, 3-1, on Saturday to mark the club's first win in San Antonio in franchise history.

With the result, FC Tulsa moved to 6-7-6 (25 points) on the season, while San Antonio FC dropped to 5-5-11 (20 points).

San Antonio led the charge to open play, getting on the scoresheet 15 minutes in with a goal from Luis Solignac, which came assisted by Jorge Hernández. The ball squeaked by FC Tulsa goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda to close a franchise-best three-match shutout streak.

Possession was split fairly evenly between the teams in the first half with FC Tulsa having 51.2%.

FC Tulsa found its groove in the latter stages of the first half, with Phillip Goodrum drilling a header in the 42nd minute to even the score at one apiece. For Goodrum, the goal marked his fifth of the season.

The second half kicked off and just four minutes later, Edwin Laszo scored his second goal of the season. His goal came off a free kick ball dropoff by Phillip Goodrum, and his shot was taken outside the 18-yard box and was a laser of a shot. The broadcaster referred to it as "a Golazo by Laszo." Edwin's goal came after a goal by Luis Solignac that was ultimately called offside.

San Antonio FC held 58.3% of possession in the second half, taking eight shots but only one of them was on target, which Johan Peñaranda easily dealt with.

FC Tulsa was looking for an insurance goal and halftime substitution Stefan Stojanovic delivered with a dart from the penalty arc off a ball from Blaine Ferri.

The FC Tulsa's defense held San Antonio FC off the board for the rest of the match and the match ended in a 3-1 win for FC Tulsa, their first win in San Antonio in franchise history.

Up next, FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field on Friday, August 9, at 7:30 p.m. CT to take on Orange County SC. The club will host Pearl Beach Brew Pub $1 Beer Section Night and the club's only home match in August. For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/tickets.

Goals:

15' SAFC - L. Solignac (A: J. Hernández)

42' TUL - P. Goodrum (A: D. Pacheco)

49' TUL - E. Laszo (A: P. Goodrum)

83' TUL - S. Stojanovic (A: B. Ferri)

Cards:

36' TUL - A. Booth

45+5' SAFC - A. Marcina (San Antonio Head Coach)

45+6' TUL - E. Laszo

68' SAFC - J. Hernández

89' SAFC - K. Lambert

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Penaranda, Alexis Souahy, Boubacar Diallo, Andrew Booth, Phillip Goodrum, Edwin Laszo, Bradley Bourgeois, Owen Damm, Harvey St Clair, Diogo Pacheco, Faysal Bettache (Subs Used: Stefan Stojanovic, Blaine Ferri, Patrick Seagrist, Milo Yosef, Sebastian Sanchez)

SAFC: Pablo Sisniega, Carter Manley, Mitchell Taintor, Nelson Flores Blanco, Kendall Burks, Jorge Hernández, Jorge Nogueira, Juan Agudelo, Luis Solignac, Shannon Gomez, Kevon Lambert (Subs Used: Luke Haakenson, Jake LaCava, Hugo Mbongue, Sofiane Djeffal)

