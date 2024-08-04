Orange County SC Drops a 1-0 Decision at Home to North Carolina FC

August 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC fell victim to a 1-0 defeat over North Carolina FC on Saturday, August 3 at Championship Stadium in Irvine, CA. The County Boys failed to record a single shot on target for the first time since 2022.

North Carolina had the first chance of the match in the 13th minute as they earned a corner kick in the attacking half of the pitch. Midfielder Michael Maldonado sent in the ensuing cross to the back post towards defender Lamar Batista. Batista connected with a header, missing wide right of the frame.

The Black and Orange countered back with a chance of their own in the 14th minute as midfielder Dillon Powers sent the ball over the top of the North Carolina defense to forward Bryce Jamison. Jamison took a couple touches and fired a shot from the right side of the box just wide right of the goal.

North Carolina had another opportunity in the 18th minute as defender Justin Malou found forward Oalex Anderson in the center of the box. Anderson skied a shot with his right foot over the bar.

NCFC broke through the Orange County SC defense in the 27th minute as forward Evan Conway won a corner on the left side of the pitch. Maldonado sent in the ensuing ball, finding Malou on the front post. His header across the goal found the top right corner of the net and put North Carolina ahead 1-0.

North Carolina nearly added another in the 35th minute, as midfielder Louis Perez found Conway in the center of the box. Conway fired a left-footed-shot that was saved by OCSC goalkeeper Tomás Gómez, keeping the score 1-0 heading into the break.

The County Boys had the first chance of the second half in the 61st minute as defender Owen Lambe sent the ball into the center of the box to forward Ethan Zubak, but his header went just over the crossbar.

The Black and Orange had a promising chance in the 74th minute as defender Owen Lambe won a free kick outside the box. Lambe sent in the ensuing cross to captain Markus Nakkim. Nakkim headed the ball towards goal but missed to the left of the goalpost.

Another opportunity came in the 79th minute as OCSC again won a corner. Midfielder Ryan Flood sent the ball into Nakkim, who headed one over the crossbar and the Black and Orange were unable to find an equalizer, falling to NCFC 1-0.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Orange County SC had 0 shots on target for the first time since 2022.

Midfielder Chris Hegardt made his first start for Orange County SC tonight.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

NCFC 1 0 1

OCSC 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

27' Justin Malou (NCFC)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

84' Christian Sorto

NORTH CAROLINA FC

21' Lamar Batista

90+5' Jaden Servania

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Tomás Gómez (GK); Andrew Fox, Markus Nakkim (C), Jordan Chavez (Cameron Dunbar 45'), Owen Lambe; Dillon Powers (Ashish Chattha 45'), Kyle Scott, Chris Hegardt (Ryan Doghman 69'), Ryan Flood (Nico Ruiz 89'); Ethan Zubak, Bryce Jamison (Christian Sorto 74')

Unused subs: Colin Shutler (GK); Ashton Miles, Ben Norris, Ryan Ayoub

Head Coach: Paul Hardyman

Possession: 51% | Shots: 6 | Shots On Goal: 0 | Corners: 2 | Fouls: 10 | Offsides: 3 |

NORTH CAROLINA FC LINEUP:

Jacob Mcguire (GK); Paco Craig (C), Justin Malou (Jaden Servania 81'), Lamar Barista; Shaft Brewer, Ezra Armstrong; Michael Maldonado, Collin Martin; Louis Perez (Raheem Somersal 69'), Oalex Anderson (Rodrigo Da Costa 89'), Evan Conway (Rafael Mentzingen 89')

Unused Subs: Akira Fitzgerald (GK), Daniel Navarro, Jacori Hayes

Head Coach: John Bradford

Possession: 49% | Shots: 12 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corners: 9 | Fouls: 10 | Offsides: 2 |

Orange County SC vs. North Carolina FC

2024 USL Championship | Matchday 22

Date: August 3, 2024

Venue: Championship Stadium (Irvine, CA)

Weather: Wasn't our fittest...

