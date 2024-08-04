Miami FC Falls to Loudoun United, Down Two Men

August 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Sarah Borer

August 4, 2024 9:51 am

Miami, FL. - Despite the early lead for the visiting team, Miami lost to Loudoun 4-1, playing with just nine men in the second half.

Miami FC started the match off strong with Rocco Genzano scoring two minutes after kickoff. After a ball from Allen Gavilanes, the Italian gave Miami an early lead with a header to the back of the net, sending the ball past Hugo Faroux.

Miami kept a strong first half, keeping the score to its advantage, till the seventh minute of stoppage time. A foul conceded by Junior Palacios awarded Loudoun a penalty. The PK was taken by Abdellatif Aboukoura, and the Egyptian put the home team on the scoreboard.

One minute later, after a potential handball from Loudoun, Miami's Frank Lopez was sent off after receiving his second yellow card of the evening debating the decision. The first half ended level with Miami down a man.

After the second half ensued with ten men on the field for Miami, Nico Cardona, was also awarded his second yellow card of the evening, leaving the visiting team to play with just nine men.

Despite Miami being down two players on the field and Loudoun controlling possession, the home team was unable to score again till fifteen minutes into the second half when Kalil ElMedkhar was able to put them in the lead.

ElMedkhar was able to grow the lead for Loudoun with another ball put away just ten minutes later from an assist from Florian Valot. The former Miami midfielder had an opportunity at scoring a second penalty five minutes after a foul from Chris Jean-Francois on Kwame Awuah but missed and hit the post.

Despite the penalty missed by Valot, Loudoun was still able to find their fourth of the night in stoppage time after Tommy Williamson scored off a free kick.

Miami will continue on the road as they head to Texas next week to take on El Paso Locomotive FC before returning home the following Wednesday to face Memphis 901 FC, tickets can be found at miamifc.com.

LINEUPS

Loudoun United FC - Hugo Faroux, Robby Dambrot, Jacob Erlandson (Yanis Leerman 84'), Keegan Hughes, Kwame Awuah, Tommy McCabe, Isaiah Johnson (Kalil ElMedkhar 56'), Keegan Tingey (Gavin Turner 79'), Abdellatif Aboukoura (Tommy Williamson 79'), Florian Valot, Wesley Leggett (Pape Wane 84')

Substitutes Not Used: Dane Jacomen, Isaac Espinal, Christiano Francois

Miami FC - Daniel Gagliardi, Junior Palacios (Marco Santana 79'), Alejandro Mitrano, Daltyn Knutson, Nicolas Cardona, Roberto Molina (Jordan Ayimbila 67'), Manuel Botta (Lucas De Paula 79'), Gabriel Cabral, Rocco Genzano (Mujeeb Murana 45'), Frank Lopez, Allen Gavilanes (Chris Jean-Francois 79')

Substitutes Not Used: Khadim Ndiaye, Luisinho

SCORING SUMMARY

MIA - Rocco Genzano 2'

LDN - Abdellatif Aboukoura 45+'

LDN - Kalil ElMedkhar 66'

LDN - Kalil ElMedkhar 76'

LDN - Tommy Williamson 90+'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

LDN - Ryan Martin (Yellow Card 33')

MIA - Junior Palacios (Yellow Card 44')

MIA - Frank Lopez (Yellow Card 45+')

MIA - Nico Cardona (Yellow Card 45+')

MIA - Frank Lopez (Second Yellow Card 45+')

MIA - Nico Cardona (Second Yellow Card 51')

MIA - Chris Jean-Francois (Yellow Card 82')

