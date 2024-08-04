Hounds Take Three Points in Sacramento

August 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Eric Dick played his biggest match since joining the Hounds, and Edward Kizza struck just before halftime to propel the Pittsburgh Riverhounds to a 1-0 win over Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday night at Heart Health Stadium in Sacramento, Calif.

Dick made a season-high eight saves to record his seventh shutout of the season for the Hounds (6-9-7), who close to within four points of the playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. It was the most saves in a game by a Hounds goalie since Mauricio Vargas made eight stops in a 1-0 loss at FC Cincinnati on May 14, 2016.

It was also the Hounds' first win in four all-time meetings with Sacramento (9-4-8), currently second in the Western Conference.

First half

Chances were hard to come by in the first half, and the closest the Hounds came for much of it was a left-footed shot by Danny Griffin that rolled just wide of goal from 15 yards in the 32nd minute.

Sacramento nearly went in front soon afterward, when Kieran Phillips played Jack Gurr in behind the Hounds' defense. Junior Etou recovered well to prevent the winger from cutting back to his preferred right foot, and Gurr's left-footed shot went wide of the goal with Dick advancing off his line.

Kizza sent the Hounds in front with an excellent finish from the left side of the penalty area. Griffin worked the ball down the left side and slipped a pass under the legs of a Republic defender. Kizza allowed the ball to run to his right foot, and he cracked a shot into the top right corner, beating former Hound and reigning Goalkeeper of the Year Danny Vitiello.

Dick ended the half with a diving stop to deny Phillips, who nearly had the bottom right corner picked out, but the Hounds goalie would be much busier after the break.

Second half

Dick stopped an early chance by Luis Felipe, but his starring moment came in the 64th minute when he produced a double save, first denying Phillips again, and then going low but still tipping over Gurr's attempt on the rebound.

In the 77th minute, Gurr tried his luck with a blistering shot from distance, but Dick impressed with a caught save that he showed no sign of bobbling.

The Hounds continued to defend with urgency, recording a pair of key blocked shots as the Republic had 78 percent of possession in the final 15 minutes. Kazaiah Sterling had a late chance on the counter that slid just wide of goal, and Dick made his final save of the night in stoppage time by covering a soft shot by Rafael Jauregui.

Modelo Man of the Match

Eric Dick played an inspired match in goal for the Hounds, making a season-high eight saves - six of which came in the second half - to record his seventh shutout of the season.

What's next?

The Hounds have a quick turnaround for their final midweek match of the season, when they will head back on the road to face Detroit City FC at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, in a match on CBS Sports Network. Detroit (8-7-5) drew 1-1 earlier today against Rhode Island FC.

