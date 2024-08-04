Rowdies Take a Point in Monterey

August 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, CA - After trailing for much of the night against Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium on Saturday, the Tampa Bay Rowdies found a go-ahead goal in the 84th minute from the penalty spot thanks to forward Manuel Arteaga. However, the hosts found an equalizer in the second minute of added time off of a controversial sequence, leaving the Rowdies with one point in a 2-2 result.

"I thought we didn't play a great game tonight, but we fought really hard to get ourselves back in the lead," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "Ultimately, we were undone by weak refereeing. That was the biggest thing at the end, which was really disappointing. Sometimes you get referees that probably shouldn't be at this level and tonight it cost us three points in the end. To have it taken away at the end by a decision like that is baffling."

Monterey grabbed the lead in the 29th minute. Slipping past a sliding challenge from Rowdies defender Freddy Kleemann on the edge of the box, Tristan Trager drove to the end line before centering a pass for Alex Dixon to convert past keeper Phil Breno.

In his first start of the season, Breno kept the Rowdies in the match with four saves on the night, including a stellar diving save to deny a headed effort from Alex Lara in the 10th minute. Rowdies keeper Jordan Farr was unavailable for the match due to the birth of his daughter earlier in the day.

The Rowdies began to turn the tide more in their favor in the second half. In the 53rd minute, Arteaga sent a powerful header on frame that keeper Antony Siaha managed to tip into the crossbar. Siaha also thwarted a low strike from midfielder Danny Crisostomo to the bottom left corner in the 68th minute and then a Arteaga blast toward the near post a minute later.

Tampa Bay found their way back to level terms through forward Cal Jennings in the 71st minute. Crisostomo initiated the scoring sequence with a well-weighted through ball to slip Jennings behind the back line. As Siaha rushed off his line to shut down the chance, Jennings fired off a shot over his shoulder to find the back of the net.

Rowdies veteran Leo Fernandes came off the bench moments after Jennings' tally and eventually helped the Rowdies pull ahead when he drew a foul inside the box. Arteaga stepped up to the spot and calmly converted the opportunity for his 12th goal of the campaign.

"I thought in the second half that we were crisper," said Neilson. "We did ride our luck a wee bit, but we created a number of chances. Did we deserve to be in the lead? Probably not, but once you have it you want to keep it."

As the final whistle neared, Monterey Bay pressed for a second goal and found it late. When a Monterey Bay player seemingly kicked the ball out of play in Tampa Bay's defensive end, the Rowdies prepared to take their time setting up to take a throw- in as the center referee indicated it was a throw-in for the visitors. However, Monterey Bay quickly picked up the ball and threw it in, leading to a chance for Trager to shoot and score inside Tampa Bay's box.

"Monterey's player kicked it out of the pitch and both the center referee and the linesman indicated it was our throw-in," said Neilson. "Monterey's player picked it up and threw it down the line and then they went on to score. I don't understand how the referee didn't go back and change his decision. It's honestly one of the most baffling things I've ever seen in my time in football. It was wild."

With the draw, the Rowdies improve to 39 points on the season and are now unbeaten in their last five outings. The Rowdies head west again next week for a matchup with last year's USL Championship Final winners Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, August 10 at 11 pm ET.

Scoring Summary

MB - Dixon (Trager), 29'

TBR - Jennings (Crisostomo), 71'

TBR - Arteaga (Penalty), 84'

MB - Trager (Rebollar), 90+2'

Caution Summary

TBR - Kleemann, Yellow Card, 9'

MB - Gnaulati, Yellow Card, 26'

MB - Guzman, Yellow Card, 45+1'

TBR - Guillen, Yellow Card, 54'

MB - Siaha, Yellow Card, 61'

TBR - Rivera, Yellow Card, 90+5 ¬Â²

Lineups

Rowdies: Breno, Doherty, Kleemann (Bodily [Bubb, 85'], 35'), Guillen, Niyongabire, Crisostomo, Hilton (Worth, 72'), Perez (Fernandes, 72'), Munjoma, Jennings (Rivera, 72'), Arteaga

Rowdies Bench: Akin, Bubb, Worth, Bodily, Fernandes, Rivera, Ortiz

Monterey Bay: Siaha, Doner, Greene, Lara, Guzman, Fehr, Gnaulati, Dixon, Rebollar, Martinez, Trager

Monterey Bay Bench: Herrera, Robinson, Glasser, Ayon, Gallaway, Dieter, Gonzalez

