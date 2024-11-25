Republic FC Adds Former Borussia Dortmund Standout Dominik Wanner

November 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC announced today that the club has acquired wingback Dominik Wanner ahead of the 2025 season. He will be added to the club's roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC, and league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"Dominik is a young, versatile wingback that will add a dynamic element to the left flank," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "He is dangerous both scoring and creating goals, and we're looking forward to introducing him to Sacramento."

The 25-year-old began his youth career with German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund and across three seasons recorded 12 goals and five assists in 75 appearances. He won a total of three league championships - two with the U19 squad and one with the U17s. At the national level, he has made 13 total appearances across Germany's youth teams.

Most recently, he played the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Kickers Offenbach of the Regionalliga Südwest, the fourth tier of the German football league. With the club, he scored 16 goals and added six assists in 61 appearances. This past March, Kickers Offenbach won the Landespokal Hessen, a regional tournament that secured the team a spot in the German Cup. Wanner finished the tournament tied for the Golden Boot with four goals, including a hat trick in the Round of 16.

Prior to Kickers Offenbach, Wanner spent a year with the reserve side for Bundesliga club 1. FSV Mainz 05, where he made 29 appearances and notched six goals and one assist.

