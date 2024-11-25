Vote Clears Way for State-of-the-Art SPH Complex, Permanent Miami FC Stadium

November 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami-Dade, FL - In a move set to revolutionize the US soccer landscape, Sports Performance Hub (SPH), a premier multi-sport/entertainment complex and preparatory boarding school including elite training facilities, today announced a landmark agreement with Miami FC, Miami's longest tenured professional soccer franchise. The announcement comes after Miami-Dade County approved a November 20th legislative item that puts SPH's long-term plan into action for South Miami-Dade.

As part of the agreement Miami FC will become a key feature of SPH while SPH will become a stakeholder of Miami FC. The deal brings together SPH's unparalleled expertise including Darío Sala and Juan Sebastián Verón, who were recently added to Miami FC's Executive Leadership Board, and Riccardo Silva, principal owner of Silva International and The Miami Football Club.

The group's experience in sports management, performance enhancement, and business development promises to elevate the club's profile, enhance player development, and cement Miami FC's position as a top-tier force in American soccer. The SPH site, which includes a residential student-athlete academy, training facilities, sports-themed hotel and restaurants, also provides a permanent training headquarters and stadium for Miami's USL Championship club.

"We're thrilled to join forces with SPH, leveraging their world-class expertise to propel Miami FC to new heights," said Riccardo Silva, owner of Miami FC. "This agreement will be a game-changer for our fans, players, and the entire Miami-Dade soccer community."

Darío Sala, SPH CEO and Co-Founder, added: "After months of collaborative effort with Miami FC, we're proud to unveil this comprehensive partnership. Our initial focus will be on optimizing club operations, enhancing performance on and off the pitch, and in a second phase, investing in state-of the-art infrastructure, including training facilities and a stadium."

"Miami FC remains fully committed to our vision for this incredible Miami-Dade community we call home," said Mario Roitman, CEO of Miami FC. "This major step for our club doubles down on that commitment from the foundations of our youth programs all the way to the 1st team, and we could not be more excited about the opportunity to build the future of this sport with SPH in South Miami-Dade."

"We're committed to fostering a strong connection with the Miami community," said Juan Sebastián Verón, SPH Chairman. "Through grassroots initiatives and fan engagement programs, we'll make Miami FC a beloved and integral part of the city's fabric while providing a pathway to fulfill the dreams of our youth."

More news will be unveiled in the coming weeks and months as the group develops this new path for its future and construction of the new complex in Homestead, FL. For more information about the South Miami-Dade site plan, visit www.SPerformanceHub.com. To stay up to date on further news and releases from The Miami Football Club, visit www.MiamiFC.com.

About Sports Performance Hub (SPH)

The vision of the Sports Performance Hub (SPH) of Miami-Dade is clear- strengthening our community and fueling the future with a bold plan. The vision for SPH was strategically developed through a shared initiative between Juan Sebastian Veron, a seasoned sports executive with a decade of experience as Chairman and President of Estudiantes La Plata, and Dario Sala, a former professional soccer player with management expertise from co-founding and leading professional soccer teams. Leveraging our combined knowledge in sports management, marketing, and community development, we conducted a thorough analysis of the sports industry and identified a unique opportunity to create a state-of-the-art sports facility in South Dade.

