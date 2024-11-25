Oakland Roots SC Announces the Return of Defender Kai Greene to the Club

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC have announced the return of Center Back Kai Greene who was part of the Club in the 2021 inaugural USL Championship season. Kai played the last three seasons down the road in Monterey where he was captain of the club in 2024. The USL veteran from New Jersey has made more that 230 appearances in the USL Championship sitting inside the top 25 all-time in minutes played and appearances in USL.

"Kai is a no-nonsense, hardworking defender who always puts the team above all else," said Head Coach, Gavin Glinton. "I know how good he was here in Oakland in 2021, and now he's become an even bigger leader, having served as a captain in 2024. We expect Kai to step right into a leadership role back here in Oakland and make a big impact on our defense."

In 2021, Kai Greene played a crucial role on an Oakland Roots team that initially struggled but rallied to secure a playoff berth on the season's final day. Once in the playoffs, the Roots defense, with Greene as a key component, posted two shutouts, including a game that many consider one of the biggest upsets in USL Playoff history in El Paso. Their journey came to an end in a heartbreaking penalty shootout after a scoreless match against Orange County, who would go on to win the championship that year. In total Kai made 30 appearances scoring one goal in 2021 for Oakland.

"I'm excited to be back in Oakland. It's one of the few places that have genuinely shown love for me, which was a big reason why I decided to come back. I remember we were robbed back in 2021 and I'm just here to try and finish the job and bring home some silverware," said Kai Greene about rejoining Oakland Roots.

