Rowdies Announce 2024 End of Year Roster Updates

November 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club's roster updates following the conclusion of the 2024 USL Championship season.

A total of 11 players from this year's squad will return for 2025. Forward Manuel Arteaga, midfielder Blake Bodily, midfielder Danny Crisostomo, defender Aaron Guillen, forward Endri Mustali, forward Cristian Ortiz, and midfielder Nate Worth are all under contract for the 2025 season.

The club recently announced that veteran midfielders Leo Fernandes and Lewis Hilton have received new contracts and will return for the 2025 season. Additionally, the club has exercised contract options for Midfielders Nick Moon and Pacifique Niyongabire for next season.

Last week, the club announced that goalkeeper Jordan Farr had been transferred to Major League Soccer's D.C. United.

The club has declined contract options for goalkeeper Phil Breno, defender Zane Bubb, defender Forrest Lasso, defender Eddie Munjoma and midfielder Josh Perez. However, the club is undergoing contract negotiations with Forrest Lasso for a return.

Midfielder Jordan Doherty, forward Cal Jennings, and defender Freddy Kleemann are all out of contract and will not return to the club.

Midfielders Ben Bender and Damian Rivera's loans have ended, and the players have returned to their parent clubs.

Rowdies Roster as of November 25, 2024

Defenders: Aaron Guillen

Midfielders: Blake Bodily, Danny Crisostomo, Leo Fernandes, Lewis Hilton, Nick Moon, Pacifique Niyongabire, Nate Worth

Forwards: Manuel Arteaga, Endri Mustali. Cristian Ortiz

