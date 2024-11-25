El Paso Locomotive FC Announce 2025 Roster Decisions

November 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today roster decisions for players ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of each deal will not be disclosed.

El Paso has signed defender Arturo Ortiz, defender Ricky Ruiz (multi-year),midfielder Robert Coronado (multi-year) and forward Tumi Moshobane for 2025 and exercised its option for defender Noah Dollenmayer. They will join the following players who are slated to return for next season: goalkeeper Jahmali Waite, defender Wahab Ackwei, defender Tony Alfaro, midfielder Bolu Akinyode, midfielder Eric Calvillo, midfielder Emiliano Rodriguez and forward Amando Moreno.

Defender Lucas Stauffer has mutually parted ways with the club and will not return for 2025 alongside six other players who were out of contract, including goalkeeper Javier Garcia, defender Dennis Erdmann, defender Nick Hinds, defender Miles Lyons, forward Malik McLemore, forward Joaquin Rivas and forward Ricardo Zacarias.

Five players who were with Locomotive on loan for 2024 will return to their parent clubs. Defender Brandan Craig will return to Philadelphia Union and forward Stiven Rivas to Real Cartagena whereas goalkeeper Ramon Pasquel, defender Javier Nevarez and defender Gonzalo Pelua will head back to Locomotive's Liga MX sister club FC Juárez.

Locomotive is currently in negotiations with players not mentioned and decisions regarding those players will be announced at a later date.

El Paso's updated roster can be found below listed alphabetically by position:

Goalkeeper (1): Jahmali Waite

Defender (5): Wahab Ackwei, Tony Alfaro, Noah Dollenmayer, Arturo Ortiz, Ricky Ruiz

Midfielder (4): Bolu Akinyode, Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Emiliano Rodriguez

Forward (2): Amando Moreno, Tumi Moshobane

