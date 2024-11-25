FC Tulsa Adds Alexis Vizarelis as Goalkeeper Coach

Vizarelis joins the club with more than two decades of coaching experience, including a key position with OKC Energy FC. He also served as an assistant coach at the University of Oklahoma.

Vizarelis was a standout goalkeeper at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO), notching 21 clean sheets with the Drovers before being inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2006.

TULSA - FC Tulsa announced Monday it has hired Alexis Vizarelis as goalkeeper coach, making him the first addition to head coach Luke Spencer's staff ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Alexis to our coaching staff," Spencer said. "I was impressed with his ability to connect with and elevate our goalkeepers in a short period of time this past season. He has a wealth of experience as he has worked with players across youth, professional and national teams.

"Alexis's familiarity with Oklahoma and his deep understanding of the soccer history and culture here make him an invaluable addition to our team as we continue to build on our foundation for success."

With over two decades of elite goalkeeping instruction, Vizarelis brings high-level expertise to FC Tulsa's coaching staff. The Chelmsford, Essex native has built an impressive résumé across Oklahoma's soccer landscape, including a key position with OKC Energy FC. His experience spans the collegiate ranks as well, having served as an assistant coach at the University of Oklahoma and working with both men's and women's programs at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO).

"Having proudly made Oklahoma my home, I'm thrilled and honored to join FC Tulsa," Vizarelis said. "Head Coach Luke Spencer's forward-thinking approach to the game and clear vision for success made this an opportunity I couldn't pass up. I look forward to learning from his leadership and contributing to the club's continued growth.

"I'm particularly grateful to the ownership group - Ryan, JW and Kyle Craft - whose compelling vision for FC Tulsa's growth and development immediately drew me to this opportunity. My sincere thanks also go to Jim Tindell, Vice President of Business & Soccer Operations, and Sporting Director and General Manager Alex Menta for their instrumental role in making this move possible.

"What excites me most is the prospect of playing in front of the passionate 'Green Country' supporters. Your dedication to this club is remarkable, and I'm eager to experience that atmosphere firsthand at every match. I'm committed to bringing success not just to our loyal fans, but to the entire city of Tulsa - a community that has built such a strong soccer culture.

"I can't wait to get started and contribute to FC Tulsa's success both on and off the field."

A leader at every level, Vizarelis has built a strong track record across Oklahoma soccer, from developing youth talent at Oklahoma Energy FC to coaching in the USL Championship with OKC Energy FC. He returns to professional soccer after serving as director of soccer and youth sports advocate for Fields & Futures, where he collaborated with Oklahoma City Public Schools and community partners to expand youth soccer opportunities in the area.

His expertise recently earned him a position with the U.S. U-19 Men's National Team coaching staff, participating in a 10-day training camp in Valencia, Spain, where the team competed in international friendlies against Sweden and Japan.

