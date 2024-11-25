New Mexico United Kicks off Player Returns with 2-Years for Daniel Bruce

November 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce that forward Daniel Bruce will be back in Black & Yellow for the 2025 season and beyond. Bruce - the club's all-time leader in appearances - signed a two-year contract extension during the 2024 season that keeps him in New Mexico through at least the end of the 2026 season.

"We are thrilled to welcome back one of the most impactful player in New Mexico United history," said United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "Daniel has worn the shirt more than any other player, and his impact has been felt across the state since his arrival ahead of our inaugural season. Brucey will continue to make an impact in the Land of Enchantment."

The club's only remaining player from their inaugural 2019 season, Bruce joined the club before they ever kicked a ball - signing as a trialist after a successful collegiate career at UNC - Charlotte. In the six years since, the Warrington, England-native has made 155 appearances in all competitions, playing nearly 7,500 minutes, scoring 17 times, and assisting 20 times more (the most assists in club history.)

The announcement kicks off United's offseason player transactions, with more player announcements to come in the coming days and weeks.

