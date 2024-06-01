Reno Records Eight Extra-Base Hits in 8-2 Victory Over Salt Lake

June 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - A 14-hit performance including six doubles and two triples led the Reno Aces (28-28) to an 8-2 victory over the Salt Lake Bees (24-31) Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field. With the win, the Aces officially take the series from the Bees.

Albert Almora Jr and Adrian Del Castillo led off the scoring with back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the first inning. The duo has been hot at the top of the lineup, combining for 10 hits in the past three games.

Bryson Brigman and Sergio Alcantara were threats to be dealt with, each collecting three hits in the win. Brigman collected two triples and drove in two runs, lifting his season slash line to .311/.353/.415 with seven extra-base hits and 12 RBI. Alcantara drove in a run of his own with two doubles. The switch-hitting shortstop ended a 19-game extra-base hit drought.

Jorge Barrosa tallied two doubles in four at-bats, driving in one run. Since returning from the injured list, the speedy outfielder has gone 3-for-7 with three RBI.

Andrew Saalfrank came in for a two-inning save to close out the win for Reno. The southpaw delivered, allowing one run on three hits while striking out six, notably punching out the side to put away the Bees.

The Aces and the Bees will match up for a final time at Greater Nevada Field on Sunday. Fans should anticipate a large crowd, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Bryson Brigman: 3-for-4, 2 3B, 2 RBI

Sergio Alcantara: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI

Andrew Saalfrank: (S, 3), 2.0 IP, 1 R/ 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

