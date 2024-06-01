OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - June 1, 2024

Oklahoma City Baseball Club (32-23) at Albuquerque Isotopes (16-39)

Game #56 of 150/First Half #56 of 75/Road #32 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Ben Casparius (2-1, 2.57) vs. ABQ-RHP Noah Davis (0-2, 6.62)

Saturday, June 1, 2024 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club has won four straight games and looks to tie its longest winning streak of the season when the team continues its road series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:35 p.m. CT at Isotopes Park...OKC leads the current series, 4-0, and last won the first five games of a series May 9-14, 2023 when the team swept a six-game road series in Round Rock...OKC has won six consecutive road games and is now 9-3 in the last 12 games overall...At 32-23 overall, OKC is a season-best nine games above .500.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored early and often in a 14-5 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes Friday night at Isotopes Park. Oklahoma City jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a bases-clearing double by Ryan Ward. Albuquerque responded with two runs in the Isotopes' first at-bat to cut OKC's lead to 3-2. Trey Sweeney pushed the lead to 5-2 in the second inning with a two-run single. The Isotopes cut into the deficit again, making it, 5-3, in the bottom of the inning. Drew Avans and Andre Lipcius hit back-to-back RBI singles to put OKC up 7-3 in the third inning before James Outman crushed a three-run homer to make it 10-3. Outman later added a RBI double in the sixth inning. Leading, 11-4, in the ninth inning, Oklahoma City added three more runs via a RBI single from Austin Gauthier and two-run double by Chris Owings. Albuquerque scored an additional run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Ben Casparius (2-1) makes his fifth start with OKC tonight looking to rebound from his first loss...In the previous series finale May 26 against Reno at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Casparius pitched 5.0 innings, allowing just two hits but also two runs. He notched seven strikeouts for his highest strikeout total in his four starts with OKC and issued to walks. He closed his outing by retiring nine of his last 10 batters faced but was handed the loss in OKC's 6-0 shutout defeat...Casparius joined OKC May 7, and over his first two starts, he allowed just one run and six hits across 11.0 innings, with no extra-base hits...Through four starts at Triple-A, Casparius is holding opponents to a .162 batting average along with a 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP...Before his promotion to OKC, he made five starts with Double-A Tulsa, posting a 2-1 record and 3.32 ERA over 21.2 innings pitched with 11 walks and 34 strikeouts. At the time of his promotion, he ranked tied for third in the Texas League in strikeouts, seventh in ERA and eighth in BAA (.217)...Between OKC and Tulsa, Casparius has allowed six runs and 15 hits over his last five starts, spanning 26.1 innings. He's held opponents 15-for-93 (.161) with 25 strikeouts...Last season, Casparius split the season between High-A Great Lakes and Tulsa and played with the Glendale Desert Dogs in the Arizona Fall League following the season...He was selected by the Dodgers in the fifth round of the 2021 draft out of UConn after starting his collegiate career at the University of North Carolina and played in College World Series with the Tar Heels in 2018...Tonight is his first career appearance against the Isotopes.

Against the Isotopes: 2024: 13-3 2023: 10-14 All-time: 151-122 At ABQ: 69-70 OKC and the Isotopes meet for their third of four series in 2024 (24 G), all to be played within the first half of the season...OKC won each of the first two series this season - April 23-28 in Albuquerque (4-2) and April 2-7 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (5-1)...Overall, eight of the first 12 games between the teams were settled by one or two runs, but each of the last four games have been decided by at least four runs, with OKC outscoring the Isotopes, 37-9...In the team's most recent series in Albuquerque, OKC outscored the Isotopes, 68-54, and had three games with 11 or more runs and two games of 17 or more runs. On April 25, OKC scored at least 21 runs for the fifth time during the team's Bricktown era, spanning 3,593 games since 1998 (OKC has since recorded another 21-plus-run game this season)...OKC tallied 86 hits over six games in Albuquerque as the team batted .357 (86x241) and racked up 46 extra-base hits...OKC played its first home series of 2024 against the Isotopes, going 5-1, and outscoring Albuquerque, 37-24...Last season, the Isotopes were one of three teams OKC posted a losing head-to-head record against, along with Salt Lake and Tacoma, as Albuquerque won a season series against OKC for the first time since 2017. OKC won the 2018, 2019 and 2022 series, going a combined 18-6, and split the 2021 series, 9-9, before losing last season's series, 14-10....In 2023, the road team went 16-8 in the season series. OKC went 7-5 in Albuquerque and started 7-2 before dropping the final three games...OKC is now 8-2 through its first 10 games at Isotopes Park this season.

On the Offensive: Oklahoma City racked up 14 runs Friday, marking the fifth time this season OKC scored 14 or more runs in a game as the team finished with double-digit runs in a second straight game. OKC has now scored at least six runs in four straight games as well as five times in the last six games. This is also the second time this season OKC scored at least six runs in four consecutive games, last accomplished March 30-April 3 (30 R). OKC has scored 37 runs during the four-game stretch...OKC broke out with five runs in the third inning last night to build a 10-3 lead, marking the 13th time this season OKC scored five or more runs in an inning, as well as the second straight game after OKC scored five runs in the ninth inning Thursday...OKC's 19 hits Friday night tied the team's season-high mark, also set May 9 in Sugar Land and April 23 in Albuquerque. OKC also finished with nine extra-base hits, including six doubles, two triples and one home run and went 10-for-25 with runners in scoring position. Last night was the fourth straight game OKC tallied at least 10 hits after OKC had been held to eight hits or less in 11 of the team's last 14 games entering Tuesday. The team had batted just .198 (25x126) over the four games prior to the current series. Through four games of the current series in Albuquerque, OKC is batting .360 (59x164)...OKC has collected at least one hit in 12 consecutive innings, going 28-for-65 (.431) with 22 runs scored over that span. Thirteen of the 28 hits have gone for extra bases and OKC has had a total of 79 batters come to the plate (6.6 per inning)...Going back further, OKC has collected at least one hit in 18 of the last 19 innings, totaling 39 hits while scoring 27 runs.

Come What May: Oklahoma City finished the month of May with a 16-11 record, winning nine of the final 12 games of the month after starting the month with a 7-8 record. In the team's 16 wins, OKC scored at least five runs 14 times (129 runs; 8.1 rpg) and at least six runs 10 times. However, OKC was held to four runs or less in 10 of its 11 losses (19 runs; 1.7 rpg) and was held to two runs or less in nine of those losses...OKC last finished a month with 16 wins in July 2023 when the team went 16-8...OKC's 3.55 ERA in May was the lowest among all 30 Triple-A teams last month, while the team's 193 hits allowed were fewest and the team's 104 runs allowed were second-fewest in Triple-A...OKC's .260 AVG was tied for third-lowest in the league last month, while the team's 148 runs and 241 hits ranked fourth-lowest in the PCL. Oklahoma City had led the PCL with a .295 AVG and 258 hits in April, while the team's 172 runs were second-most.

King James: James Outman went 4-for-6 Friday with four RBI, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. He has now hit safely in three straight games and just over the last two nights is 7-for-11 with a double, two home runs, six RBI and five runs scored...Outman has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 13-for-29 (.448) with three homers, eight RBI and eight runs scored during that time...Over his first 10 games with OKC, Outman has reached base safely in each game and in 27 of 49 plate appearances (.543 OBP) with 10 walks and three HBP...He stole a base last night boosting his total to four in 10 games with OKC. On Wednesday, he stole two bases in one game for the first time since June 30, 2021 with High-A Great Lakes.

Sales Pitch: Albuquerque managed to notch five runs and 10 hits last night after Oklahoma City had held the Isotopes to four total runs and 20 hits over the previous three games. Last night was just the third time in the last 12 games an Oklahoma City opponent scored more than four runs. Entering Friday, OKC had held an opponent to two runs or less in three straight games for the first time this season. The team last did it during a five-game streak June 29-July 3, 2023...OKC limited opponents to four runs or less in 21 of 27 games in May and to three runs or less 14 times. Excluding bullpen games, starting pitchers combined to post a 12-4 record, 2.85 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and .215 BAA over 24 games in May...OKC has held Albuquerque 4-for-35 (.114) with runners in scoring position to begin the current series...Albuquerque scored in four of nine innings last night after the Isotopes had been limited to two runs over the previous two games, scoring in just two of 18 innings, and had been held scoreless in 23 of 27 innings over the first three games of the series.

Trey Bien: Trey Sweeney extended his hitting streak to nine games last night with a single, two RBI and two walks and is 13-for-38 (.342) during the stretch with five homers, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored. He has also picked up at least one RBI in six straight games (11 RBI total). The hitting streak is the longest active streak by an OKC player as well as the third-longest active hitting streak in the PCL. Sweeney last hit safely in at least nine games as part of an 11-game hitting streak with Double-A Somerset last season July 16-28...On Wednesday, Sweeney went 4-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI, tying both his season and career highs in hits and RBI. It was his first career multi-homer game, as he became the first OKC player with three home runs in one game since Keibert Ruiz on July 23, 2021 versus Sugar Land...In 10 games at Isotopes Park this season, Sweeney is 19-for-43 (.442) with nine extra-base hits and 16 RBI.

More Hot Bats: Last night, Ryan Ward went 3-for-5 two extra-base hits and three RBI. Since his return from the Injured List, Ward is 7-for-19 with four extra-base hits and five RBI. He's up to 38 RBI in 31 games this season and 24 of his 35 hits this season have gone for extra bases (.680 SLG)...Hunter Feduccia went 3-for-4 with two extra-base hits and two walks Friday. He's hit safely in 11 of hist last 14 games, batting .364 (20x55) with five doubles, two triples, one homer and 12 RBI...Andre Lipicius doubled twice yesterday, finishing 3-for-6 with a RBI and three runs scored as he recorded his team-leading 23rd multi-hit game of the season and seventh game with three-plus hits. His 67 hits are tied for second-most in the Minors, while his 123 total bases are third and his 28 extra-base hits are tied for third...Chris Owings tallied a fourth straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 with two RBI and a walk. Over the four-game stretch he is 8-for-17. He has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 15-for-38 (.395) with four extra-base hits.

Dinger Details: OKC has now hit a home run in four consecutive games with eight homers during the stretch. It is the team's longest string of games with a home run since a season-best eight consecutive games with a homer April 23-May 1 (19 HR). OKC has now hit 12 homers over the last seven games. The outburst follows a stretch in which OKC was held to seven home runs over the previous 11 games...OKC has registered four multi-homer games in the last six games (11 HR) after having just three multi-homer games over the previous 16 games...On the other hand, OKC did not allow a home run in a second straight game, as well as for the fourth time in the last five games and for the ninth time in the last 13 games. OKC's 12 homers allowed in May were fewest in Triple-A. OKC has now limited opponents to one or no home runs in 28 of the last 29 games (13 HR), and OKC's 38 homers allowed overall this season are fewest in Triple-A (55 G).

