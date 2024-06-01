Reno Aces Announce Sellout for Peanuts Night
June 1, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - Tonight's Reno Aces game at Greater Nevada Field, starting at 6:35 p.m., has officially sold out. Over 8,000 enthusiastic fans are expected to fill the stands for a special Peanuts Night presented by My Ride to Work. This exciting event, dedicated to celebrating the beloved comic strip characters, promises a night of fun and entertainment both on and off the field. It is also a Youth Baseball & Softball Day, with over 2,000 young players and their families expected to attend.
The festivities will offer a unique Snoopy bobblehead giveaway, exclusive photo opportunities, and special Peanuts merchandise available for purchase. The Aces will be donning one-of-a-kind Snoopy "Flying Ace" inspired jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit local charities. Fans can anticipate a thrilling game as the Aces take on the Salt Lake Bees, with the energy in the stadium reaching an all-time high, making each fan feel part of something truly special.
"We are thrilled to see such an incredible turnout for tonight's game," said Eric Edelstein, President of the Reno Aces. "The support from our fans is inspiring, and events like these truly bring the community together. We're excited to provide a memorable experience for everyone in attendance and look forward to an exciting game."
With the Reno Aces experiencing strong community support and a successful season, tonight's sold-out game is a testament to the team's popularity in the Biggest Little City and the dedication of its fans. Greater Nevada Field is set to be buzzing with excitement, making this night an unforgettable evening for all.
