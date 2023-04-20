Renegades Win Over Braves, 10-4

Rome, Ga. - The Hudson Valley Renegades tied a franchise record by drawing 14 walks as they defeated the Rome Braves 10-4 at AdventHealth Stadium on Thursday night.

The 14 walks drawn by the Renegades equaled the total from July 10, 2011, when the Lowell Spinners walked 14 'Gades in a game at LeLacheur Park. Three Hudson Valley batters - Grant Richardson, Marcos Cabrera and Luis Santos - walked three times each.

Hudson Valley struck first in the bottom of the first with a two-out rally against J.J. Niekro. Grant Richardson walked and scored when Anthony Garcia slammed a double off the wall in right. The next batter, Aaron Palensky, ripped a two-run home run down the left field line to put the Renegades in front 3-0.

Tyrone Yulie was terrific in his second start of 2023. The right-hander allowed only one run on two hits in 6.0 innings of work, walking two and striking out five. Yulie (1-0) didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning, and he became the first Hudson Valley starting pitcher to record a win this season.

The Renegades added three runs in the top of the sixth off Peyton Williams, highlighted by RBI singles from Richardson and Rafael Flores. That was part of another big game for Flores, who finished 4-for-6 with an RBI, and is 7-for-11 with four RBIs in his last two games.

Antonio Gomez drove a two-run single off Estarlin Rodriguez in the top of the seventh to extend the Renegades' lead to 8-1, and an additional tally came home when Richardson grounded into a double play later in the frame.

Rome struck for two runs in the bottom of the eighth against Enrique Santana when Stephen Paolini flared a two-run single into center, but Hudson Valley answered right back with a run in the top of the ninth on a Palensky single to extend the lead to 10-3. Palensky finished 3-for-5 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

The Braves got a run against Ryan Anderson in the bottom of the ninth, but the left-hander struck out the Gerardo Quintero and Bryson Horne right after to seal the victory for the Renegades.

Postgame Notes: Hudson Valley left a season-high 15 runners on base, despite batting 5-for-16 (.313) with runners in scoring position... The 14 walks drawn by the Renegades in the game are tied for the fourth-most walks in a game in Minor League Baseball this season, with Round Rock (Texas, AAA) drawing 16 walks in a game at Sacramento on April 18 dubiously leading the way.

The Renegades and Braves continue their series on Friday night at AdventHealth Stadium. RHP Zach Messinger (0-0, 0.82) takes the ball for Hudson Valley, while Rome counters with RHP Rolddy Munoz (1-1, 3.24). First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m., with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:45.

Renegades Record: 8-4

