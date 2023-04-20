Pour into Summer Wine Festival Comes to ShoreTown Ballpark May 27th & 28th

South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE - Get your gloves and wine glasses ready for a home run of a Memorial Weekend! Step up to the plate and join us at the POUR INTO SUMMER WINE FESTIVAL happening on May 27 & 28 at ShoreTown Ballpark! The event runs each day from 12 pm - 5 pm.

This event is guaranteed to be a grand slam with a lineup of delicious wines from vineyards across the state and food that will make your taste buds feel like they've hit a home run. With great live music and artisan crafters, this festival is sure to knock it out of the park.

Advance tickets are $20 and day-of tickets are $25 and include a souvenir wine glass plus sampling!

Participating NJ Wineries:

Wagonhouse Winery

The Vintner's Wife

Chestnut Run Farms

Villari Vineyards

Valenzano Winery

Plagido's Winery

DiMatteo Vineyards

Cedar Rose Vineyards

Angelico Winery

Four Sisters Winery

(more wineries to be added)

Food Trucks include Meat Wagon BBQ and Wholly Bowls with more to be added as well.

