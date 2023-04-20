Hoppers Take Second Game of Home Series against the Drive 3-2

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers took the second game of its Opening Week series 3-2 against the Greenville Drive on Thursday, April 19. The Hoppers outhit the Drive 9-5 and moved to 8-3 on the season while the Drive fell to 4-6.

Leading at the plate for the Grasshoppers was Jackson Glenn going 2-3 with one run scored. Eli Wilson hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth that lifted the Hoppers over the Drive.

Starting on the mound for the Grasshoppers was left-handed pitcher, Anthony Solometo. Solometo tallied eight strikeouts and gave up five hits, two earned runs, and two free bases on 4.1 innings of work. Mitchell Miller took the win for Greensboro and moved to 1-1 on the season. Will Kobos recorded the hold, as Cy Nielson recorded his second save of the season.

Grant Gambrell took the loss for the Drive and moved to 0-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue its Home Opener series tomorrow, Thursday, April 20, at 6:30 pm for the Greensboro Bats Throwback Jersey Night. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

