"RENDÓN JUST CAN'T MISS!!!"

Published on June 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Bruno Rendón scored the only goal of the game as Indy Eleven took a 1-0 victory against Rhode Island FC at Michael A. Carroll Stadium on Saturday night to remain undefeated at home in the league this season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 1, 2026

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