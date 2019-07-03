Remillard's Clutch Hit Leads Dash over Wood Ducks in Extras

KINSTON, N.C. - With runners at the corners and one out in the top of the 10th inning, Zach Remillard hit an opposite-field single to score Tyler Frost and lead the Dash to a 2-1 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks on Wednesday night at Grainger Stadium.

Entering the 10th with the game tied at one, Tyler Frost served as the placed runner to start the inning against Down East (7-7, 57-27) reliever Cole Uvila (2-3). Mitch Roman then laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Frost to third before Jameson Fisher walked to put runners at the corners. On a 2-2 pitch, Remillard smacked a line-drive single into right to give the Dash (6-8, 44-34) the lead. Remillard finished the game 3-for-5.

In the bottom of the 10th, Bennett Sousa entered the game looking to lock down the save. With JP Martinez placed at second, Sousa induced three straight popouts to end the ballgame. It was Sousa's first save at the High-A level.

Winston-Salem jumped out to an early lead against Down East starter Sal Mendez. Frost led off the ballgame with a single before Roman reached on an error to put runners at first and second. Following a strikeout by Fisher, Remillard singled into right field to load the bases. Craig Dedelow then hit a sacrifice fly into right field to score Frost and give the Dash a 1-0 lead.

On the mound, Jorgan Cavanerio shined in his ninth start with the Dash. The right-hander notched his second straight quality start by allowing one unearned run on six hits while racking up eight strikeouts against one walk.

However, Down East tied the game against Cavanerio in the bottom of the sixth. With one out and runners at the corners, Yohel Pozo hit a sacrifice fly into left field to tie the game at one.

In relief of Cavanerio, Will Kincanon (2-3) pitched two scoreless frames in the eighth and ninth to push the game to extras. The right-hander allowed just one hit while picking up a strikeout.

