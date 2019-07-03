Lynchburg Sweeps Doubleheader

FREDERICK, MD - The Lynchburg Hillcats (41-40/9-5) swept a doubleheader against the Frederick Keys (34-49/5-9) on Wednesday night at Nymeo Field, claiming game one 8-0, before earning a 6-4 come-from-behind win in game two. With the pair of setbacks, the Keys were swept in the three-game series and finished the homestand 2-5. Jomar Reyes led the offense in the second game, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs. The four RBIs equaled his largest output in a Keys uniform.

In game two, the Keys enjoyed a 4-2 lead after five innings. A two-run homer by Reyes put the Keys ahead in the fourth, while he added an RBI base knock that scored Zach Jarrett one inning later. From there, Lynchburg plated the final four runs. Back-to-back singles with one out put the tying run on base against Kieran Lovegrove. A wild pitch moved Gavin Collins to third, before a Mike Rivera groundout made it a one-run contest.

Lynchburg then plated three more runs in the seventh. Lovegrove (0-1) issued two walks and hit a batter to load the bases and force a pitching change. Entering with nobody out and the Carolina League's top hitter at bat, Tim Naughton threw a wild pitch to score the tying run, before an Oscar Gonzalez two-run single made it a two-run Hillcats lead. The Keys put the tying run on base in the seventh but could not score against Yapson Gomez.

Riley Echols (3-0) pitched a scoreless sixth to earn the win, while Lovegrove allowed four runs in one inning on two hits in the loss. Gomez picked up the save, working a clean seventh.

The Hillcats produced three multi-run innings in game one. Sending eight to bat in the first inning, Oscar Gonzalez singled off the body of Brenan Hanifee to make it 1-0, while an infield single later in the inning by Jodd Carter put the visitors up a pair.

Hector Hernandez (1-1) held the Keys off balance following that. Making his second start with Lynchburg, the 28-year-old earned the win delivering 5.2 scoreless innings of three-hit baseball to go with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Still a 2-0 score after five innings, Hanifee (5-8) retired the first two batters of the sixth, but would not record another out. A walk and a single put two aboard for Nolan Jones who hit a three-run homer to right. Gonzalez followed with a solo blast.

The Hillcats hit back-to-back homers in the seventh as well, getting solo shots from Collins and Carter. Hanifee suffered the loss, allowing six runs on nine hits in 5.2 innings.

A six-game roadtrip kicks off on July 4 in Carolina. Right-hander David Lebron (2-3, 3.88) starts for the Keys against Mudcats right-hander Christian Taugner (3-5, 5.84). First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. and the broadcast can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn app.

